Richard Petty Announces “Moonshine” Partnership With $20M Worth Beverage Venture

Richard “The King” Petty didn’t just dominate the track; he pioneered a sponsorship revolution in motorsports. In the late 1970s, he became one of NASCAR’s first non-automotive endorsements with Goody’s Powder, a fast-acting headache remedy, serving as the country’s spokesman from 1977 and later teaming up with Dale Earnhardt Jr. for a cross-generational multimedia campaign in 2013. Over the years, the #43 car carried the logos of giants such as Valvoline, McDonald’s, Siemens, the U.S. Air Force, Reynolds Wrap, Charter Communications, and more. From racetracks to boardrooms, Petty’s flair for partnership set a legacy in motion, and that legacy just shifted into a higher gear.

Petty’s brand extended beyond racing stripes into beverage marketing long before the “moonshine” era. Though he famously refused traditional alcohol sponsorship out of respect for a promise to his mother, Richard Petty Motorsports eventually partnered with Twisted Tea, a hard iced tea brand that appeared on the #9 car starting in 2014 as associate and primary sponsor during key races such as at Dover and Daytona. Most recently, Petty promoted Petty ICON wine, a limited-edition red blend made with North Carolina’s Shelton Vineyards, launched around 2024 with a charitable release benefitting Victory Junction in honor of his Grandson, Adam Petty. But a new $20 million venture with a longstanding partner has quietly stirred up something even more unexpected.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Richard Petty’s blend of fruit, fire, and fame

Revving onto the sponsorship scene is Petty Punch, a bold 50-proof, 25% ABV fruit-juice moonshine crafted by Sugarlands in collaboration with Richard Petty. The announcement made on X, by Sports Business Journal’s Adam Stern, stated, “@SugarlandsShine next month will release a new product with NASCAR legend Richard Petty, with a 25% ABV fruit juice moonshine called Petty Punch. ➡️ @TheRichardPetty and Sugarlands first partnered on a limited-edition whiskey release last year.”

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

This launch is set for Friday, August 8, at Sugarlands’ famed downtown Gatlinburg Distillery, where fans will be treated to a special in-person appearance by Petty from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Each 750mL jar features a striking silhouette of Petty, making it a fitting tribute for fans who savor both taste and memorabilia. “It’s always a pleasure to work with my friends at Sugarlands, and Petty Punch is one that we’ve had a lot of fun putting together,” said Petty. “I’m excited to see this product come to life and proud to put my name on it. I think fans will really enjoy it, too, whether they’re sipping it or displaying it on their shelf.”

The Petty Punch launch builds on the momentum of Sugarlands’ and Petty’s previous hit collaboration: the limited edition Roaming Man Richard Petty Rye Whiskey, released in 2024. That whiskey became an instant fan favorite, sought after not just for its flavor but for the collectible appeal it carried, stamped with Petty’s larger-than-life persona. Now, Petty Punch marks a new chapter in that evolving partnership. It reflects not just the racing legend’s charisma, but also Sugarlands’ commitment to crafting unique, story-driven spirits.

“We’ve had the privilege of working with Richard on some very special projects, and Petty Punch is a true reflection of his enduring legacy,” said Sugarlands’ chief revenue officer, Patrick Sullivan. “With this release, we wanted to create something that celebrates Richard in a fun, authentic way, while creating something that fans can enjoy and collectors will be eager to get their hands on.” Based in the heart of the Smoky Mountains, Sugarlands Distilling Company has become a destination for over a million annual visitors, known for its award-winning tasting room and inventive craft spirits.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Their expanding portfolio includes fan-favorite brands like Sugarlands Shine, Sugarlands Sippin’ Cream, Roaming Man Whiskey, and Dale Jr. and Amy Earnhardt’s collaboration with High Rock Vodka. Sugarlands has racked up prestigious honors, including Best Whiskey at the 2019 American Craft Spirits Association Awards and multiple Double Gold medals at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition. USA Today even named their distillery the No. 1 craft spirits tasting room in America two years in a row. And with Petty Punch stirring up excitement in the world of craft spirits, Sugarlands once again proves it knows how to bottle legacy with flavor. This isn’t just another celebrity collaboration; it is a toast to tradition with a modern twist.

Country vibes bring NASCAR legends to the musical stage

The NASCAR world got a jolt of country-fueled excitement with the upcoming release of Luke Combs’ new music video, Back in the Saddle, starring Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Richard Petty. Shared on Combs’ social platforms, early clips show Junior racing at Tri-County Motor Speedway while Petty makes a surprise appearance, causing fans to erupt in nostalgia. The crossover has become a media sensation, with the NASCAR and country communities colliding in the best possible way.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As Dale Jr. revealed on the Dale Jr. Download podcast, he played a big role in shaping the video’s vision. “Why don’t we go to a short track and use one of the late-model stock cars? It’ll shine a light on grassroots racing… we wrapped two of our late models and mounted cameras all over one,” said Junior. He went on to describe Petty’s cameo, saying, “He kind of comes in at the end. He’s like, ‘Hey, my turn. I want to run. I want to drive.'” For Junior, the entire experience was a personal honor. “I was honored to be asked. I’m thankful that Luke and his team thought of me and Richard… pretty cool opportunity.”

Luke Combs echoed the excitement, posting, “Music video will be out with the song this Friday. Can’t wait for y’all to see it.” The project captures the raw emotion of a racing comeback, mirroring the song’s theme of grit and return. For Junior, who has a history of crossing into music videos, from Jay-Z to Carrie Underwood, this one felt especially personal. “I’ll be running there later this year… I ran 25 really hard laps,” he said, hinting a his October return to late-model racing, just not a full NASCAR comeback, as he made clear.