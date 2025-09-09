Richard Petty Drops Old-School Verdict on Kyle Larson’s Aggressive WWTR Move

The Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway had just about everything fans could ask for. Late-race drama, teammates battling up front, and tempers running hot. Denny Hamlin muscled his way to his 59th career Cup Series win, edging out Chase Briscoe in a Joe Gibbs Racing 1-2 finish after a three-wide move on the final restart.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Christopher Bell, meanwhile, lost his patience over team strategy in a fiery radio rant that quickly made the rounds online. Add in a late caution that shook up the field, and Gateway gave fans another playoff thriller. But while the headlines focused on Hamlin’s win, another subplot had Richard Petty weighing in on Kyle Larson’s aggressive move.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Richard Petty’s take on Kyle Larson’s Gateway aggression

The fireworks at World Wide Technology Raceway weren’t limited to the final restart. Earlier in the race, Kyle Larson and Ryan Blaney tangled in a moment that had fans buzzing. And Richard Petty chiming in afterward. The incident unfolded at the end of Stage 2, as the two battled hard for fifth place. Larson dove to the inside of Blaney’s Team Penske Ford, trying to complete a pass, but slid up into him. The contact sent Blaney spinning, damaging his playoff run in the process.

In the end, Blaney managed to bounce back and finish fourth. Asked about Larson’s aggressive move, Richard Petty didn’t hold back in offering an old-school perspective. “It’s according to what the circumstances, I mean, if we’re racing for the checkered flag, it’s one thing. If you’re racing in the middle of the race, it’s a different situation,” Petty said. “So, when the race was over, I’d have probably said, ‘Hey, buddy, you know, and don’t do that anymore, okay?’”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The King’s comment highlights a generational divide in racing etiquette. In his era, bumping and banging had a place, but there was also a code. Timing mattered. Wrecking someone mid-race for position wasn’t exactly respected, especially when points were on the line. And Kyle Larson did exactly that. Being aggressive when it didn’t matter. And Petty isn’t happy about that!

AD

After the race, Blaney sought out Larson for an explanation. “I just wanted to know what I did to deserve it,” Blaney said, clearly frustrated after losing ground in the playoff standings. Larson, to his credit, took full responsibility. “I just told him I messed up,” Larson admitted. “But wasn’t intentional at all. I hope he understands that. Obviously, I hurt his day where he could have gained more points.”

For fans, the incident was a reminder of how thin the margins are in the NASCAR Playoffs. One miscalculation can flip a driver’s day upside down. While Kyle Larson owned up to his mistake and Blaney walked away frustrated, both will have to reset quickly. With Bristol looming, neither can afford lingering tension or lost momentum.

Kyle Larson returns to his favorite track

Kyle Larson returns to Bristol Motor Speedway riding the wave of consecutive Cup Series triumphs, fully focused on making it three wins in a row at what’s arguably his best track. The Hendrick Motorsports star has turned this infamous half-mile bullring into a personal playground for speed, precision, and dominance. It’s the place where his signature driving style (high-rim, relentless, and adaptive) has unlocked championship-caliber runs while others struggle to keep up.

Larson’s most recent victory at the Last Great Colosseum came in April, when he powered to his 31st career Cup win by leading a staggering 411 laps out of 500. He outpaced Denny Hamlin by more than two seconds for a true masterclass in short-track racing. That win built on his 2024 performance, when Larson swept all three stages and set a new Hendrick record for most laps led in a single race (462).

“It’s fun,” Larson told reporters post-race, “I love this place because it is just so high-paced and with traffic; just dicing it up and picking the right lines at the right time while conserving your tires. It’s like a 500-lap sprint car race. It just suits me and my style.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Kyle Larson’s Bristol résumé now boasts three NASCAR Cup victories and two Xfinity wins overall, all since 2021, making him one of the most successful drivers at the track in recent memory. His affinity for the venue and track record suggest he’s well-positioned to chase a historic third consecutive Cup win, solidifying his place among Bristol’s greats. The combination of Larson’s rapid adjustment to changing track conditions, aggressive restarts, and his team’s elite preparation marks him as the clear favorite.

With the playoff grind intensifying and every lap, pit stop, and restart carrying immense stakes, fans and rivals alike have their eyes trained on Kyle Larson at Bristol. He’s ready to deliver another defining short-track performance, chasing a threepeat in the heart of NASCAR’s playoff drama.