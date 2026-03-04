Richard Petty Faces Backlash Amidst Fans’ Growing ‘Dale Earnhardt Narrative’ Fatigue

One of the highest compliments you can give a NASCAR driver is comparing them to the legendary Dale Earnhardt. It becomes an even bigger compliment when that comparison comes from fellow legend Richard Petty, who is also considered a member of NASCAR’s Mount Rushmore. But many fans aren’t buying it. For them, putting anyone in the same conversation as a GOAT like Earnhardt wasn’t even on the table, and the comparison has left a lot of fans frustrated.

Why Carson Hocevar Is Being Compared to Dale Earnhardt

During the final overtime restart at the Autotrader 400 in Atlanta, Carson Hocevar attempted an aggressive move by trying to split the gap between Christopher Bell and race leader Bubba Wallace.

The move did not work out, and Hocevar’s car made contact, sending Bell’s No. 20 Toyota into the outside wall. The incident ended Bell’s shot at the win and immediately sparked controversy across the NASCAR garage.

While Denny Hamlin called it an “idiot move,” Richard Petty compared Hocevar’s aggressive style to that of Dale Earnhardt.

From the famous “Pass in the Grass” to the controversial “Rattle Your Cage” moment, Dale Earnhardt built his reputation on fearless, aggressive racing.

In the 1987 Winston All-Star Race, Earnhardt powered through the infield grass after contact with Bill Elliott and kept his momentum alive, displaying remarkable control. Years later, in the 1999 Bristol Night Race, he bumped Terry Labonte out of the groove in the closing laps to take the win, a move that perfectly captured the ruthless style that earned him the nickname “The Intimidator.”

Now, Hocevar’s driving style is being compared to Earnhardt’s, and the young driver had something to say about it.

“I mean, everybody’s open to their own interpretation,” Hocevar said. “I feel like you’re always just going to be compared to somebody, whether they’re good or bad. You know, if I were really, really slow, there’s probably comparisons of guys that were really, really slow back in the day, too. I just go out and race, and I enjoy it. I take it as a massive compliment, you know, from Richard Petty, Kyle Petty, Dale Jr., all of them making comparisons. I’m appreciative of that. I would like to just have half the success any of those guys did.”

Kyle Petty also weighed in, saying, “Get used to Hocevar running up front. You, other drivers, you can whine about it, you can complain about him. He does this, he does that, he got into my door a little bit, he moved me out of the way. He’s going to be there! He’s going to race you, and he’s going to beat you at some point in time. So, get used to it!”

Hocevar has already picked up a few notable wins early in his racing career, particularly in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

His first Truck Series victory came in April 2023 at Texas Motor Speedway, marking a major breakthrough for the young driver. He followed that with another significant win at Kansas Speedway in May 2025. Outside NASCAR’s national series, Hocevar also captured the prestigious Winchester 400 in 2020, one of the most respected late-model races in short-track racing, further establishing his reputation as a rising talent.

Carson said, “You know, that’s me. Maybe in 20-30 years, somebody’s hopefully making comparisons of me to the next kid that was doing it and running well.” He further added, “So, yeah, I just think it was a compliment, but you know, I’m not hanging up No. 3 posters on my wall and trying to pretend to be anything I’m not.”

Carson Hocevar is not the first young NASCAR driver to face criticism for aggressive racing. Early in his career, Kyle Busch was often called out for his bold driving style and fiery personality, but he eventually backed it up with results, winning multiple races and Series championships. Joey Logano faced similar backlash and was frequently labeled “too aggressive” by fellow drivers and veterans in the garage.

Despite Hocevar viewing the comparison as praise, many fans are not buying it. Some have called the narrative overblown and say the constant comparisons to Earnhardt feel forced rather than earned.

Fans disapprove of Petty’s take on Hocevar

The comparison between Carson Hocevar and Dale Earnhardt has sparked strong reactions from fans online, with many expressing frustration over Richard Petty’s remark.

Many feel the conversation is being pushed too early in Hocevar’s career. One fan summed up that frustration by writing, “This narrative is exhausting,” suggesting that the comparison is being repeated far too often without enough reason.

Another fan questioned why the discussion is happening before Hocevar has even secured a major milestone in the Cup Series, saying, “Can the guy win a race before we start comparing him to one of the undisputed GOATs of the sport???” The comment reflects a broader sentiment that achievements should come first before any comparisons to legends like Earnhardt.

Some fans also pointed to the early career records of both drivers to highlight the gap. One user wrote, “1 Championship & 6 wins in Dale’s first two years. 0 Championships & 0 wins in Carson’s first two years. Yup, reminds me of Dale.” Others criticized Hocevar’s aggressive driving style, arguing that controversy alone shouldn’t lead to legendary comparisons. “It’s horrible. Dude runs over a bunch of people and actually gets in the top 5 one week out of 36, and he’s a legend!! Smh,” another fan commented.

A few reactions were even sarcastic, with one fan mocking the comparison trend by saying, “We should start comparing every young idiot to the GOAT in all sports, for the laughs.” The remark reflected how exaggerated some fans believe the comparison has become.