Richard Petty Faces Fan Backlash After Dismissing Road Course Racing as ‘Not NASCAR’

In NASCAR’s early decades, the essence of competition centered on short ovals more than any other layout. The iconic No. #43 car frequently appeared in victory lanes at tracks like Rockingham, North Wilkesboro Speedway, and Martinsville, venues emblematic of NASCAR’s grassroots era. Those tight circuits demanded precision, car control, and unyielding focus lap after lap. Speedways and superspeedways arrived later, expanding the sport’s scope, but initial growth sprang from local short tracks where drivers honed skills.

Meanwhile, the only road course regularly featured at the time was Riverside International Raceway, which was treated as a one-off event rather than a staple. No one imagined back then that road racing would later reshape strategy, driver evaluation, and fan interest in modern NASCAR. Today, by contrast, multiple road and street courses occupy key slots on the schedule, five road-course events (COTA, Mexico City, Sonoma, Watkins Glen, and the Charlotte Roval) plus a street race (Chicago) in 2025, reflecting that unanticipated evolution.

Richard Petty’s achievements on those original short ovals cemented his legacy. Unmatched consistency and wins at Martinsville and North Wilkesboro, among others. He has multiple wins at Riverside Raceway, but for him, the ovals are what define NASCAR racing. Nowadays, a complete championship contender must master road-course nuances. The shift from perceiving road events as exceptions to treating them as crucial tests underscores how track relevance has transformed since Petty’s heyday.

This discussion reached a tipping point after Shane van Gisbergen’s recent road-course victory in the 2025 Viva México 250 and its playoff implications, which reignited debate over road racing’s place in NASCAR. Van Gisbergen entered that race ranked 33rd in Cup points and about 130 points below the playoff cutline, making his win a dramatic shock that instantly locked him into the postseason. With ten races remaining to settle the 16-driver playoff field, his sudden qualification shakes up the bubble.

If another young or road-course specialist were to win one of those open spots, especially given that out of the next five races, two are scheduled on road or street layouts, experienced drivers like Bubba Wallace, Kyle Busch, or Tyler Reddick could find themselves edged out of contention despite stronger oval racing craft, validating Petty’s worry about “You’re making a championship situation by winning a road course, which is not really NASCAR to begin with.” It was a bold claim, perhaps downplaying SVG’s win in what was a special milestone event for NASCAR. While Petty is one of the most respected personalities in NASCAR, the younger fans didn’t agree with his claim.

One fan commented on a Reddit post, “Times change, pops. Just like we don’t race on sand anymore,” referencing NASCAR’s earliest days on the Daytona Beach Road Course. It’s a sharp reminder that the sport has continually evolved. The comment encapsulates a broader sentiment among fans who believe that adapting to new formats isn’t abandoning tradition. It’s how the sport survives.

Fans push back on Richard Petty’s road-course claim

Several fans pointed out that Petty’s remark follows a pattern of veteran commentary perceived as out of step with current trends. “Richard Petty comes out about once a year and says something truly bizarre. This must be this year’s entry.” Historically, Petty has voiced strong opinions on formats (e.g., playoffs) and tradition. When he criticized the “win and you’re in” playoff rule, saying a win on a road course by a lower-ranked driver isn’t right. While there needs to be a conversation around the format that sets up the field for playoffs, dismissing road course racing as not NASCAR was a stretch for these fans.

Another fan reaction invoked NASCAR history. “Never forget we began the season on a road course up until the ’80s. That’s right, the Daytona 500 used to be race #2 on the schedule.” Indeed, before 1982, the Daytona 500 was not always the season opener. It often sat as the second 500-mile event after the Winston Western 500 in the calendar. In the early years, the concept of a “season opener” was more fluid, and road courses like Riverside sometimes kicked off or featured early-season action. This fan is pointing out that road-course events once held prominent schedule positions, contradicting the idea that they’re “not NASCAR.”

“The variety of track types is what makes NASCAR awesome, fite me the king,” argued a race fan. NASCAR’s appeal has long rested on presenting multiple challenges. Superspeedways, short tracks, road courses, and now even street courses. Drivers like Petty built their legacies on oval dominance, yet modern champions demonstrate adaptability across layouts. With a platform like Next Gen car, NASCAR can pretty much race on all configurations, be it dirt, oval, road or street course, and remember, NASCAR is looking to grow the sport back up again. And road racing will lure in casual fans who would then go on to learn about the roots of the sport.

“Brad K is currently 32nd in points. If he were to win at Pocono or Richmond or any other “traditional” track, would he have the same uproar about him stealing a playoff spot?” a Redditor noted. This is a valid argument, like SVG, the former champ has been in a slump the entire year. Imagine if he wins in Iowa or Daytona, which is possible? This is what most of the fans felt: that the road course was the root cause of the issue, and it is the format that fuels this conversation.