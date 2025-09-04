Richard Petty Heaps Praise on Chase Briscoe’s Darlington Strategy as He Dominates Playoff Opener

Under the floodlights of Darlington, where legends are made and the “Lady in Black” tests the bold, Briscoe didn’t just win the Southern 500 but also carved his name into its storied history. Yup, he became only the eighth driver ever to win back-to-back Southern 500s, and the first in 51 years to do so with different teams. And this feat didn’t go unnoticed by one of NASCAR’s greats, The King, Richard Petty.

Chase Briscoe swept both stages 1 and 2 and ultimately led 309 of the 367 laps in dominant fashion. From the opening lap, Briscoe was in control, taking the early lead after green flag pit cycles and cruising to the Stage 1 victory. His team nailed the pit strategy across the board, seamlessly getting him out front and in clean air, free from traffic. That impeccable timing ultimately helped him bag crucial playoff points.

And Richard Petty is here for it. Speaking on his The Petty Family podcast, The King didn’t hold back from applauding Briscoe and his team for their strategy. He said, “#19 was the superior car. On new tires, he could just run away from everybody, but the last run he ran—I don’t think he went out there and got as far in the front. I think he probably saved his tires a little bit because he knew he had the best car. I think he passed 1 or 2 cars, and that was about it. ”

Stage 2 unfolded as a mirror image. Chase Briscoe again dominated, managing to stay ahead through both on and off sequences of pit stops. Even when teammate Denny Hamlin threw a wrench into the mix and briefly took the lead, Briscoe reasserted control with blistering pace. And the last stint of the race was a strategic chess match. After everyone hit pit road in response to a late caution, Briscoe emerged once more in P1 looking clean, confident, and steady. But the final 40-odd laps weren’t a cakewalk.

Tyler Reddick roared to life, closing massively and applying relentless pressure. With eight laps to go, Briscoe’s car drifted high and kissed the wall; two powerful contenders, Reddick and Erik Jones, smoked in hot pursuit. Heart pounding and on the edge, Briscoe held on, winning the Southern 500, his second in a row at Darlington and his second win of the season.

And this has punched his ticket to the round of 12 as the first driver through to the next playoff stage. With the win, he has notched up another playoff spot and piled on seven playoff points, boosting his chances and his style hopes. Heading into the upcoming round at Gateway, the Joe Gibbs Racing rookie stands at the top of the standings, barely budged by the chaos around him as the undisputed pacesetter, boasting both confidence and a clear path forward in what is shaping up to be a fierce playoff push.

However, speaking of playoffs, the concept has received a lot of criticism this season, with Mark Martin spearheading the conversation. NASCAR executives have also hinted at changes next year, hoping to modify the playoffs. And now Richard Petty has dropped the hammer on the upcoming playoff format, hinting at what he would like to see in NASCAR.

Richard Petty yearns for the old playoff format

The NASCAR that Richard Petty once ruled with an iron fist looks nothing like the one we watched today. Sport has evolved; some fans say for the better, while some insist on the worse, but one thing is for sure. The King isn’t shy about where he stands. In a conversation with Jeff Gluck, Petty dove headfirst into NASCAR’s ongoing playoff and championship format debate. Since 2014, the sport has run with a 10-race, elimination-style playoff ending in a one-race shootout for the title. Some love the drama, but Petty isn’t one of them.

For context, Richard Petty sounds off on the playoffs just like Mark Martin, who has long championed the return of the full season, a 36-race points battle. And Petty is right there with him. He added, “OK, I’m still from the old school. I’m with Martin, that they start races in February and you run all year to November and it’s, ‘OK, who was the best that year?’ They should be champions. When they give points for leading different [stages] in the race and they give points for all this other stuff, that’s a bunch of crap, OK? If you’re sitting there and watching a football game and the team has been behind the whole game and they kick a field goal and they win the game, the guys who lost got a zero.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He added, “That should be the same way in NASCAR racing. I don’t care if you lead 499 laps of a 500-lap race — if you get beat, then you’re not the winner, and you shouldn’t have any [extra] points. They’re trying to modernize stuff, and they’re trying to keep up with other sports. They’re trying to come up with new ideas. And so far, I haven’t seen any of them really working.”

That resistance to change might soon be put to the test. NASCAR has formed a playoff committee, featuring former drivers, media partners, team owners, manufacturers, track representatives, and independent media, to review the system for 2026. One option on the table is scrapping the one-race finale. For now, though, there is no word on whether fans will see a new championship format next season.