Richard Petty & Son Honor Adam Petty’s Tragic Legacy With Emotional Message on 45th Birthday

In the hallowed halls of NASCAR, where the Petty family name is synonymous with racing royalty, Richard “The King” Petty has long been a prominent figure, carving out his remarkable legacy. Born into a racing family, with his father Lee Petty being a 3-time champion, Richard transcended the sport to become a cultural icon. His legendary #43 Plymouth and later Pontiac, emblazoned with the iconic STP livery, became synonymous with victory. Following in his footsteps, Kyle also carved out a significant career in NASCAR’s top series spanning 3 decades, as he entered the sport with immense expectations. Over his 30-year career, which began in 1979, he amassed 8 Cup Series victories and over 170 Top-10 finishes, demonstrating a blend of driving skill and engaging personality.

Then came Adam Kyler Petty, entering the world as the fourth generation of one of American motorsport’s most revered families. From a very young age, it was clear that racing was in his blood, inheriting the passion and talent that flowed from his great-grandfather Lee, grandfather Richard, and father Kyle. Young Adam was eager to be on track, absorbing every detail and dreaming of one day continuing the Petty legacy on NASCAR’s biggest stages. But that dream could not materialize because of his tragic end, leaving the NASCAR world in shambles. Now, after 25 years of his demise, Richard Petty and Kyle Petty honor the lasting impact that Adam left in the minds of the racing community.

Petty family’s message of love and loss for son Adam

On what would have been Adam Petty’s 45th birthday, Richard and Kyle Petty took to social media to share a poignant tribute, publicly honoring his enduring legacy. Kyle posted a heartfelt message on Instagram with pictures of himself and Adam, writing, “Today, Adam would be 45. Just like the number on the car he loved to drive so much. I miss him as much today as I ever have.” This brief but heartwarming gesture served as a public remembrance of the promising 4th-generation driver whose life was tragically cut short while doing what he loved.

Adam was just 19 years old when he died in a practice crash at New Hampshire International Speedway due to a stuck throttle. He had already begun to make his mark, notably becoming the first 4th-gen athlete in modern American professional sports to compete in NASCAR’s highest division, and had even made his Winston Cup Series debut earlier that year at Texas Motor Speedway. His untimely death sent shockwaves through the entire racing community, deeply impacting not only the Petty family but also spurring significant advancements in NASCAR safety, including the eventual mandate of the Head and Neck Support (HANS) device.

On the other hand, grandfather Richard Petty also shared a memorable picture of young Adam and himself on Instagram, captioned, “Happy Birthday, Adam!” reminiscing about the deep bond that the family had with the young boy. While Adam made only one NASCAR Cup Series start in his tragically short career at the 2000 DirecTV 500 at Texas Motor Speedway, he did not get a chance to compete against Richard Petty, as the latter had retired from full-time competition in 1992. Similarly, his father, Kyle Petty, failed to qualify for the event, and Adam didn’t get to compete alongside him either.

Adam competed extensively in the Busch Series, now Xfinity Series, from 1998 until his passing in 2000, achieving a best finish of 4th at Fontana in 1999. The dream of all 3 generations, competing together in a Cup Series race, remained an unfulfilled wish for fans and the family. That profound personal tragedy has since shaped the Petty family’s public legacy, as they channeled their sorrow into a lasting tribute to Adam.

While the birthday message resonated deeply within the NASCAR community, their consistent public remembrance of Adam, particularly through their unwavering dedication to ‘Victory Junction Gang Camp,’ serves as a powerful reminder of love and perseverance. The camp, founded by the Petty family in Adam’s honor, provides life-changing experiences for children with serious illnesses, embodying Adam’s own dream. “Racing put us in a position to come out and do something and it was always one of Adam’s dreams,” Richard Petty said. “When we lost Adam, the family got together and said we’d go pursue that deal.”

This public display of grief transformed into philanthropy ensures that Adam’s spirit lives on, touching countless lives and reinforcing the Petty family’s enduring place not just in racing history but as symbols of resilience and compassion.

Richard Petty helps lead the effort to support disabled veterans

The Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA), a leading non-profit dedicated to supporting veterans with spinal cord injuries and diseases, launched its annual in-store checkout campaign with longtime partner Food City and NASCAR Cup Series champion Richard Petty. Since 2011, this partnership has raised more than $4 million to support the PVA’s mission, ensuring that disabled veterans receive the benefits, healthcare, and meaningful careers they deserve. “PVA is honored to partner with Food City and Richard Petty and deeply appreciates the generosity of those whose contributions directly impact the lives of veterans,” said U.S. Army Veteran and PVA National President Robert Thomas. “Together, we’re creating lasting change that honors their service and helps them regain what they fought for: their independence.”

The donation drive running from July 2-29, 2025, at Food City’s supermarket chain stores will allow customers to donate $1, $3, or $5 at checkout, adding it to their grocery bill. Additionally, Food City’s charity round-up feature allows customers to round up their total to the nearest dollar as a donation. Richard Petty, a long-time advocate for veterans, expressed his pride in being part of this campaign. “As a long-time PVA supporter, I have had the privilege of seeing the impact that their partnership with Food City has had on so many veterans,” Petty said. “There’s no better way to celebrate the holiday than giving back to those who have given so much.”

Food City’s president and CEO, Steven C. Smith, also praised the ongoing collaboration. “We are thankful to our dedicated team of associates and loyal customers for making this campaign a success year after year,” he said. “Together, we have been able to support PVA and make our communities stronger. We look forward to working alongside PVA and Richard Petty again this year.” Through this partnership, PVA continues to provide essential services and support for veterans, their families, and caregivers, helping them live more independent and fulfilling lives.