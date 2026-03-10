Richard Petty Sounds Off on Modern NASCAR Cars After Phoenix Tire Scare

NASCAR has changed rapidly. When even the modern drivers are not very fond of the Next Gen car, it becomes only apparent that the legendary Richard Petty might find it confusing as well. He was one of the earliest prodigies in the sport, winning 200 Cup races alone, setting the benchmark for generations to come. And now, when he looks back at NASCAR in the current era, Petty sounds confused, almost. Moreover, the tire situation at Phoenix left him appalled.

Richard Petty reacts to the chaos at Phoenix

“You’re lucky on a track like that to run all day,” said Petty. “They just don’t put enough air in those tires. You’re lucky on a track like that to run all day. They did not have trouble. And the big deal is, I noticed two or three of the wrecks were caused by the same guy.”

Petty comes with enough experience to pass a comment on the current NASCAR teams and drivers. He stated that the primary cause of the extensive tire issues was the cars’ insufficient tire pressure. There were a couple of reasons that caused the issues, and Petty found them hard to miss.

The race was filled with chaos. The major change introduced by NASCAR was an increase in horsepower, from 600 to 750 hp, for the short tracks this year. These modifications also increased the chaos that went on the track. Daniel Suarez even mentioned that he could not see the wreck that had happened in time to react and slow down.

Although the first stage was largely uneventful, chaos ensued in the subsequent two stages, with multiple cautions issued throughout the race. Richard Petty’s mention of the tire issue underscored its significance.

NASCAR’s tire drama at Phoenix

Goodyear had warned the teams about the recommended tire pressure well before the race began, mentioning that the numbers were not random guesses. Yet, seemingly, some of the teams went overboard with how much air they filled in the tires, and the chaos began soon enough.

Despite claims that debris on the track caused some early flats, the issues persisted later in the race. Another major cause was the massive increase in horsepower. The harder acceleration put more stress on the tire; paired with the Arizona sun on the tarmac, it proved disastrous for the tires.

Ultimately, the right strategy became the only way to win the race, and Team Penske clinched it when they pitted Ryan Blaney to change only two tires. He edged out the race win, marking Ford’s first of the season.

So even though Richard Petty feels that NASCAR is changing massively now, considering the chaos that ensued on the track, the teams did manage to find a way to cope with it. However, it is quite understandable that the cars have changed massively, but as Petty said:

“Well, they’re NASCAR cars now.”

It seems that the sport is now giving more into defining its unique personality. The cars are different, and even though the drivers have mostly had a love-hate relationship, they seem to be adapting well.