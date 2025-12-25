Richard Petty’s 63-YO Christmas Win Exposes NASCAR’s Wild Early Years When Rules Bent and Nobody Cared

Can you imagine a NASCAR race around Christmas? Or drivers getting no break between two seasons? The rules are strict now, but that wasn’t the case when the likes of Richard Petty and Ned Jarrett took to the track in the early 1960s. NASCAR was very much in its foundation years, and the drivers treated it as a gig, owing to the inconsistent pay and year-long races.

The 2025 Cup Series ended early in November with Kyle Larson taking home his second title win. The drivers now have enough time till at least late January to spend time with their families and focus on other things. However, this wasn’t always the case. In fact, a few days was barely what the drivers got in the 60s, and Petty’s win in Savannah, 63 years ago, speaks volumes.

When Richard Petty won a race in the 1964 season, in 1963

Many find the playoff system confusing, calling for NASCAR to shift to traditional racing. However, that ‘traditional’ also includes a time when the sport simply meant business. The 1964 season of the Grand National Series, as it was called back in the day, simply did not wait for the new year to start. In fact, the first race was held on the 10th of November, 1963.

This was the time when NASCAR did not focus enough on season breaks or preparation time. Track availability and business prospects were the major driving factors. The same year, the Sunshine 200 at Savannah was held on the 29th of December, days after Christmas.

However, this wasn’t a holiday gimmick or a “Christmas Classic.” This was simply because of business requirements, as mentioned. As confusing as it sounds, NASCAR managed to complete four races of the 1964 season while the world was still in 1963. Try to make sense of that.

But that did not affect the drivers. Richard Petty was still as competitive on the track. Having finished the past season in second place, the then 26-year-old was determined to make his name in the sport.

Ned Jarrett started the race in pole position, but Petty soon clinched the lead after Jarrett faced engine issues. Classic ‘60s. Petty then drove the Plymouth to its first victory of the season. He kept the momentum up to win his first NASCAR Championship that season.

Why was the 1964 NASCAR season important?

Although it might have been quite common for the time, beginning a season before the year ends in itself sounds rather odd, especially considering the strict rules now. However, that wasn’t the only thing that happened in the ‘64 season, which continues to be history.

As mentioned, Richard Petty won his first NASCAR title that season. This was the first of the six others that he would win before his retirement. This made him the most successful driver in NASCAR history, with 200 race wins and 123 pole positions.

But there was more history made that year. In fact, this was once again in December of ‘63. The “Turkey Day 200” at Speedway Park was held on the 1st of the month. Buck Baker managed to win the race and celebrated in victory lane. Hours later, however, NASCAR realized a scoring error, and the race win was taken away from him.

Wendell Scott was declared the actual winner of the race. But why did it matter so much? Well, simply because he was the first African-American person to win a NASCAR race. He remained the only winner until 2021, when Bubba Wallace won in Talladega. This was a historic moment for him, but Scott’s name suddenly became just as popular at the time.

No matter how abnormal this schedule and rule-bending sounds, all of this indeed happened back in the early ‘60s. It was even before The Beatles thought of Abbey Road. Understandably, it was normal for the time. Legendary drivers like Richard Petty went through these schedules to become the legends they are today.

In 2025, NASCAR will have become much more uniform and will be locked in a tight schedule. But would the modern-day drivers be willing to leave their families on Christmas and follow such a ruthless schedule?