Richard Petty’s Son Takes Center Stage at NCMA as NASCAR Pays Tribute to Its Greatest Voices

Every sport has its storytellers! The voices that echo beyond the track, bringing thunderous engines to life with words. In NASCAR, few honors celebrate those voices better than the Jim Hunter Media Award, named after the beloved executive who championed the sport’s connection with its fans and the press.

This isn’t about fastest laps or most trophies, it’s about impact. Communication. Legacy. Whether it’s in the booth, behind a camera, or holding a microphone in the pit lane, the award shines a spotlight on those who bring NASCAR’s stories to life. And this year, the moment got personal. One of stock car racing’s most recognizable names, Kyle Petty, stepped up to accept it, with more than just a mic in hand, he brought a legacy of his own.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Kyle Petty honored with Jim Hunter Media Award at NCMA ceremony

Kyle Petty’s voice has become as recognizable in NASCAR circles as his family name. Since stepping away from the driver’s seat in 2008, Petty has carved out an impressive second act behind the microphone. He’s been a fixture on NBC’s NASCAR coverage, offering sharp analysis, heartfelt stories, and a healthy dose of humor – with a media career stretching across TNT, SPEED, ESPN, Fox Sports 1, and the Performance Racing Network. No wonder he is one of the most versatile and respected voices in the sport.

And its more than just a voice, just passion – he brings perspective to the table. With 173 top-10 finishes in his 30-year Cup career, he knows the grind and glory of racing firsthand. But ultimately the thing that sets him apart is his ability to connect with fans and fellow competitors alike whether it be in the breakdown of strategies or sharing behind the scenes memories. That passion, it shines though on shows like “NASCAR America” and his digital series “Coffee with Kyle”, which have catapulted him into the stature of a trusted and beloved figure in the broadcast booth and beyond.

This year, Petty’s contributions were recognized in a big way. At the NCMA Ceremony, he received the prestigious Jim Hunter Media Award. The honor celebrates individuals who have made outstanding contributions to NASCAR media, and Petty’s impact is undeniable. He’s not just a commentator. He’s a storyteller, a mentor, and an ambassador for the sport. Petty shared his gratitude on social media, stating, “Honored to receive the Jim Hunter Media Award at last night’s NCMA dinner and have some of my family there.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyle Petty (@kylepetty) Expand Post

The ceremony also paid tribute to other notable figures in motorsports. Darrell Waltrip and Michael Waltrip were honored with the Achievement in Motorsports Tribute Award, recognizing their impact on the sport both on and off the track. Kyle Petty’s recognition underscores the vital role media plays in NASCAR. As the sport continues to evolve, voices like his ensure that its rich history and thrilling moments are shared with fans old and new.

NCMA Motorsports Industry Awards Ceremony: A star-studded event

The North Carolina Motorsports Association (NCMA) isn’t just another industry group. Rather, it’s the heartbeat of racing in North Carolina. Since launching in 2002, the NCMA has been all about supporting the people who keep the wheels turning. This includes everyone from race teams and track owners to lawyers, accountants, and everyone in between.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This organization doesn’t just talk the talk. It represents North Carolina’s massive $6 billion motorsports industry at the state level, making sure the folks in Raleigh understand just how important racing is to the economy and the culture. On top of that, NCMA hosts networking events, educational seminars, and backs initiatives. These events help train and grow a solid workforce for the sport’s future.

At this year’s NCMA Achievement in Motorsports Tribute Awards, which is a part of the High Performance Expo in Charlotte, two familiar names took center stage: Darrell and Michael Waltrip. Darrell, a three-time NASCAR Cup Series champ, one of the fiercest Earnhardt rivals, and beloved broadcaster, is known for his 84 career wins and unmatched energy in the booth.

Michael Waltrip, another legendary Waltrip, has two Daytona 500 victories under his belt and a career that spans driver, team owner, and TV personality. The Waltrip brothers have done it all and then some, making them more than worthy of one of NC Motorsports’ top honors.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

These annual awards aren’t just about handing out trophies. They’re a celebration of racing legends and a reminder of how deep motorsports runs in North Carolina’s veins. Honoring icons like the Waltrips shows just how committed NCMA is to keeping that legacy alive and thriving.