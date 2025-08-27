Richard ‘The King’ Petty Disciplines Own NASCAR Driver With Touching Message After Daytona

For Erik Jones, the regular-season finale at Daytona International Speedway was more than just another superspeedway race. It was his last chance to secure a playoff berth. In the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series, it was a shot that required nothing less than a victory. Jones ran near the front late in the Coke Zero Sugar 400. However, aggressive bump drafting from Kyle Larson, already safely locked into the postseason, sent his No. 43 Chevrolet wobbling several times. Jones held on to finish fifth, but his playoff hopes ended in disappointment. The fallout, however, stretched well beyond the finish line. And now, this fallout has attracted advice from NASCAR legend Richard Petty himself.

In the days that followed, Larson defended his moves as a way to keep the outside lane moving. Meanwhile, Jones called the shoves “a little aggressive” and wondered if they had actually slowed his line instead of helping. Social media piled on with calls for retaliation. This fueled speculation that the Daytona incident might carry into future races. But rather than adding fuel to that fire, Richard “The King” Petty stepped in with a perspective that carried more weight than any fan commentary. That intervention, as it turned out, came from a calm mind.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Richard Petty tells Jones to move forward

Team co-owner Richard “The King” Petty addressed the controversy directly. Looking squarely at his driver, he urged Jones not to let emotions dictate his response. “No, Erik don’t drive like that. You know what I mean? It’s over with. Okay, that was last week. Forget it. Let’s go on down the road.” The King’s words struck a balance between discipline and encouragement. They reminded Jones to focus on the bigger picture rather than seeking revenge for a single moment.

On the Petty Family Racing YouTube channel, Petty went further. He explained how he viewed Larson’s actions as more about timing than malice. “Yeah, Larson was just real aggressive, maybe three or four laps too early.” He also acknowledged the strategy at play. This suggested that Larson was unlikely to push Jones to a win. That would have eliminated another Chevrolet, belonging to Alex Bowman. “And what I was thinking that he’s not going to push Erik to win because that would have put the 48 out.” For Petty, the point was clear. The game plan had been executed well. Jones had run a “heck of a job,” but carrying a grudge would only weigh him down.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

via Imago SONOMA, CA – JUNE 09: NASCAR, Motorsport, USA legend Richard Petty speaks to the media before the start of the Toyota/Save Mart 350 NASCAR Cup Series race on July 9, 2024, at Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma, CA. Photo by Matthew Bolt/Sonoma Raceway/Icon Sportswire AUTO: JUN 09 NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon240609789

In telling Jones to move forward, Petty protected his driver from the pitfalls of vendetta racing. He also set a standard for how his team represents itself on the sport’s biggest stage. Looking ahead, Jones and the Legacy Motor Club will regroup for the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington. There, the focus will shift back to results on track rather than lingering frustration. With Petty’s guidance in mind, the No. 43 team has a chance to turn disappointment into renewed resolve.

The King puts beloved prototype up for auction

Richard Petty’s legacy in NASCAR has long been intertwined with the iconic 1970 Plymouth Superbird. This was a purpose-built aero car that helped “The King” score eight wins in its single season of competition. This remarkable racing heritage has resurfaced recently, but with a twist. A modern rendition of the Superbird, crafted by Petty’s Garage and Heide Performance Products, is now heading to auction.

This vehicle isn’t the original 1970 legend. It’s a 2009 Dodge Challenger-based tribute, reimagined as a Superbird prototype. Built in limited numbers (only 25), it blends classic styling with modern performance. One of these rare prototypes has resurfaced, giving enthusiasts a chance to own a slice of Petty’s storied past, while raising the question of why it’s being sold now.

Petty’s Garage teamed up with Heide Performance to transform a third-gen Dodge Challenger SRT8 into a modern Superbird. A complete with nose-cone, high rear wing, and hidden headlights. One of the prototype cars, draped in orange and black livery, is now up for auction. It features a 5.7-liter V8 with Magnuson supercharger, six-speed manual gearbox, and custom ribbed leather interior with an orange gradient and pistol-grip shifter.

With just over 30,566 miles on its odometer, this specific prototype was last sold in 2020 for approximately $44,250 on the same platform. Now, the car is back on the market. This suggests that Petty sees this as a strategic opportunity. Perhaps for raising funds, honoring his legacy, or simply passing on a rare piece of automotive artistry. The auction runs through August 28, 2025, at 3:19 p.m. ET.