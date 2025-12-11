Rick Hendrick and Roger Penske Rejoice as NASCAR Dramatically Settles Michael Jordan’s $365M Charter Lawsuit

After 14 months of exchanging barbs, two opponents have reached a common ground. The NASCAR lawsuit’s trial is in its second week, and it has already divulged large-scale evidence. Ranging from Bob Jenkins’ harrowing losses to Jim France’s utterly stoic testimony in court, things have been jaw-dropping. However, both sides decided to put an end to this legal drama – leaving Rick Hendrick and Roger Penske happy.

NASCAR lawsuit concludes on a fuzzy note

“Millions of loyal NASCAR fans and thousands of hardworking people rely on our industry, and today’s resolution allows all of us to focus on what truly matters – the future of our sport. For more than 40 years, NASCAR racing has been my passion. I believe deeply in what we can accomplish if we can work together. This moment presents an important opportunity to strengthen our relationships and recommit ourselves to building a collaborative and prosperous future for all the stakeholders,” read Rick Hendrick‘s statement on Thursday.

This was in response to the settlement reached between NASCAR and Michael Jordan and Co. Full terms of the settlement are yet to be revealed. However, the Athletic confirmed that the two plaintiff Cup Series teams, 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports, will get back the charters they lost this year. They will also get some form of “evergreen” charters, which was one demand in the NASCAR lawsuit filed in October 2024. Immediately before that, the teams had refused to sign the new charter deal.

“Today’s settlement is tremendous news for the industry. We are stronger together as a sport and the agreement today allows all of us to focus on what’s important, the continued growth of NASCAR. The sport has never been more competitive and today’s resolution provides the entire industry with a platform that strengthens our business and allows us to continue to entertain our millions of passionate fans in a unified way,” said Roger Penske, another high-profile Cup Series team owner.

With the NASCAR lawsuit reaching an agreement, a battleground has turned into a peaceful haven. Stay tuned for further updates!