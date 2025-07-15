Rick Hendrick Bets Big as He Calls Up 20-Year-Old ARCA Driver for NASCAR Debut in Dover

From the dirt tracks of local fairgrounds to the national spotlight of NASCAR, the ARCA Menards Series has long been a launchpad for future stars. It’s where drivers like Chase Briscoe, Ty Gibbs, and even Joey Logano once cut their teeth before climbing the NASCAR ladder. The jump from ARCA to NASCAR’s top ranks is never easy. But when talent shines, opportunity tends to follow, especially when Rick Hendrick takes notice.

And that’s exactly what’s happening this weekend. A familiar name from the ARCA garage is about to get his shot on one of NASCAR’s biggest stages. Backed by one of the sport’s most powerful owners and brands, a young driver is gearing up for the next big step in his career. And the industry is paying attention.

Jake Finch’s record-setting ARCA run

Jake Finch’s rapid rise through the ARCA ranks has been one of the most compelling stories in recent stock car racing. The Floridian made headlines in 2024 by pulling off a feat never before seen in the modern era at Talladega. The 20-year-old started from the pole and led every lap to win the ARCA Menards Series General Tire 200! Finch’s flawless performance at the 2.66-mile superspeedway set him apart. And not just in ARCA, but across all major NASCAR series, as no driver in Cup, Xfinity, or Trucks has ever led every lap at Talladega.

Jake Finch’s early career included go-kart and late model wins. And he’s raced for both his family’s Phoenix Racing and powerhouse Venturini Motorsports. His ARCA résumé is also impressive beyond that historic win at Talladega. In 36 starts, he’s collected two victories, five podiums, and two poles. With that, he has a win percentage of 5.6% and a podium rate of nearly 14%. Now, Finch is set for his biggest opportunity yet.

Jake Finch will make his NASCAR Xfinity debut at Dover Motor Speedway, driving the No. 17 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet with primary sponsorship from HendrickCars! The move, announced by Dale Earnhardt Jr. as early as April 16, 2025, and confirmed by Rick Hendrick’s team recently, marks a significant step for Finch.

He now joins one of NASCAR’s premier organizations at the “Monster Mile.” Now, this is a notoriously demanding track for not only rookies but experienced drivers as well. With his ARCA achievements and adaptability, Finch’s debut will be closely watched as he looks to translate his lower-series success into a strong first impression on the national stage.

The race takes place Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET, and the Florida native is set to become the sixth different driver to pilot Hendrick Motorsports’ No. 17 Xfinity car in 2025. So far this season, all of the team’s full-time Cup Series drivers have taken turns behind the wheel, along with rising developmental talent Corey Day. Let’s take a look at how the #17 car has performed so far this season.

Hendrick’s No. 17: A showcase for star power and rising talent in 2025

This season, the No. 17 has become a home for both established Cup stars and emerging prospects. And each driver has brought their flair to the team’s 16-race slate. The campaign began with William Byron at Circuit of The Americas, where he delivered a strong second-place finish. He topped this with a win at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Alex Bowman followed at Phoenix, also finishing second. Similarly, Chase Elliott matched that result at Darlington and fourth at Pocono, highlighting the depth of Hendrick’s Cup talent sharing the ride.

Kyle Larson has been the team’s standout. He dominated at Bristol with a win after leading 277 of 300 laps and finished fourth at Homestead-Miami, in what could have been a win if not for a late caution when Larson was over 15 seconds in the lead and then him getting bumped out of line on the ensuing restart.

The team has also prioritized youth development. Corey Day, a 19-year-old dirt racing standout, made his debut at Martinsville and representing Hendrick’s investment in the next generation. And their latest investment is no doubt Jake Finch. With Finch now joining the rotation at Dover, the No. 17 program continues to blend experience and potential.

It offers a rare opportunity for young drivers to learn from the best while keeping the car competitive in owner points. This revolving-door strategy has already produced a win, multiple podiums, and a top-10 spot in the owner standings, proving Rick Hendrick’s part-time Xfinity effort is both a proving ground and a powerhouse in 2025. Do you think Jake Finch will impress on his Xfinity debut? Let us know in the comments!