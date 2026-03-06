Rick Hendrick & Co. Confess Uncertainty on Alex Bowman’s Future Amidst New Health Scare

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Phoenix this weekend, but one familiar face will be missing from the grid. Hendrick Motorsports confirmed that Alex Bowman will sit out the March 8 race after being diagnosed with vertigo earlier this week, raising fresh concerns about the driver’s health. With Anthony Alfredo stepping in to pilot the No. 48 car, questions are already swirling inside the Hendrick camp. How serious is Bowman’s condition, and when will he be back behind the wheel? Jeff Andrews, Vice President and General Manager of Hendrick Motorsports, gives details. And, unfortunately, things are not okay.

Alex Bowman battles uncertain vertigo timeline

For now, even Hendrick Motorsports doesn’t have a clear answer on when Alex Bowman will be back in the No. 48 car. The sudden diagnosis of vertigo has left the team taking things day by day (literally), prioritizing the driver’s health over any racing timeline. Jeff Andrews, Vice President and General Manager at Hendrick Motorsports, admitted the team is still in the early stages of understanding what Bowman is dealing with.

“So yeah, don’t really have answers right now because it is so early on. I do know that he’s working super hard to get through this. He’s got a great team of specialists that are looking into this and looking after him.”

Vertigo can vary widely in severity and recovery time. In some cases, symptoms fade within a few days after treatment or rest. However, for others, the condition can linger for months or even years! It all depends on underlying cause and how the body responds to therapy.

As for the treatment, it can include medication, vestibular rehabilitation therapy, balance training, and lifestyle adjustments. They are all aimed at stabilizing the inner ear and restoring equilibrium. That uncertainty means there is no definitive timeline for Alex Bowman’s return. Optimistically, he could be back shortly after missing the Phoenix race. On the other hand, recovery could stretch far longer.

How long? Well, it can sideline Alex Bowman for the entirety of the 2026 season. In the worst-case scenario, prolonged symptoms could even force Bowman to reconsider his future in professional racing. The timing makes the situation even more complicated. Bowman is currently in the final year of his contract with Hendrick Motorsports, leaving both driver and team facing an uneasy stretch of unknowns.

Still, there have been some encouraging signs. Bowman underwent two days of medical evaluation earlier this week and even managed to drive laps in a streetcar at the Ten Tenths Motor Club road course in Concord. Hendrick Motorsports will also request a medical waiver to keep him eligible for the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

However, the most important and the most promising bit of information is that doctors have confirmed the condition is not concussion-related. Now, this stands as a crucial detail given Bowman’s history with head injuries. And that history is exactly why this latest health scare carries extra weight.

Hendrick Motorsports breathes a small sigh of relief

For Alex Bowman and Hendrick Motorsports, the current health scare inevitably brings back memories of the brutal injuries the driver has battled in recent years. Fortunately, this time, the early signs suggest the issue may not carry the same long-term risks. As Jeff Andrews explained,

“He’s undergone several rounds of testing to pinpoint exactly what it is, and so the good news is, it’s absolutely nothing concussion-related, anything like that that should have long-term effects.”

That distinction matters. A lot! Alex Bowman has already experienced how devastating head injuries can be during a NASCAR season. Back in September 2022, the No. 48 driver suffered a concussion after a violent crash at Texas Motor Speedway. The injury forced him to miss five races at the worst possible time. It was right in the middle of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. Despite fighting through recovery, Bowman was only cleared to return for the season finale at Phoenix Raceway, effectively ending his championship hopes that year.

The setbacks didn’t stop there. Just months later, in April 2023, Alex Bowman faced another major health hurdle. This time, he broke his back during a sprint car racing accident. That injury sidelined him for three NASCAR Cup Series races and once again disrupted his season.

Given that history, Hendrick Motorsports understandably approached this latest medical issue with extreme caution. Even though the vertigo diagnosis currently appears unrelated to any head trauma, the team is determined to leave nothing to chance.

For now, the focus remains on identifying the exact cause and giving Bowman the proper treatment. The hope inside the Hendrick camp is simple: pinpoint the issue quickly, begin targeted treatment, and get the No. 48 driver back behind the wheel as soon as it’s medically safe.