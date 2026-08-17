Rick Hendrick & Co. Disrupt Justin Marks’ Trackhouse Vision With Massive Cup Series Announcement

“It’s our job to present ourselves as the place that he wants to be,” Justin Marks said in response to the silly-season rumors surrounding Connor Zilisch’s future at Trackhouse Racing. Well, it looks like the 20-year-old driver has made his choice, and as predicted, Hendrick Motorsports came calling, and he couldn’t say no.

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Hendrick Motorsports announced that Connor Zilisch will take over the No. 48 car in 2028. He will replace Alex Bowman, who is scheduled to leave the team after 2027. Trackhouse Racing has nurtured Zilisch from the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series to his first big break in the Cup Series. Unfortunately, the partnership has resulted in disappointment.

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Connor Zilisch currently sits 34th in the Cup standings with eight DNFs. A move to Hendrick Motorsports will allow him to put his best foot forward and live up to his billing. Rick Hendrick was eyeing Zilisch as the natural fit for the No. 48 car, and he made his move at the right time to lure Zilisch to HMS.

“Connor is a truly gifted young racer. His talent behind the wheel is exceptional, but I’m even more impressed by the person he is. When someone with that kind of ability and character becomes available, you do everything you can to bring them into your organization. We have tremendous confidence in Connor, and we believe he’s the right driver to build on the legacy of the No. 48 Ally team for many years to come,” Rick Hendrick said in a press release.

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The good news is that Ally will remain committed to supporting the No. 48 car as its primary sponsor. A move from Trackhouse to Hendrick Motorsports will be a huge leap for Zilisch. We saw a similar trend when Chase Briscoe joined Joe Gibbs Racing from the now-defunct Stewart-Haas Racing.

Connor Zilisch went from winning 10 O’Reilly Series races to collecting eight DNFs at Trackhouse Racing. This move also sets up an interesting battle among emerging talents from all three manufacturers. Corey Heim represents 23XI Racing and Toyota, Jesse Love is part of the Wood Brothers and Ford camp, and now Chevrolet will have its future star in Zilisch starting in 2028.

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This is a dream-come-true moment for Zilisch, and he will have everything he needs to script his winning story at Hendrick Motorsports. “This is one of those moments you dream about as a kid. Hendrick Motorsports has always represented the standard in our sport, and being entrusted to help continue that legacy means everything to me,” Zilisch said in a statement.