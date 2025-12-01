Rick Hendrick Might Slip Into Tricky Situation With His Hazy Past in the Ongoing NASCAR Lawsuit

The trial date is finally here. It all started in October 2024, when 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports filed a suit against NASCAR under Sections 1 and 2 of the Sherman Antitrust Act. They accused the sanctioning body of anticompetitive practices, especially regarding the charter system. In the meantime, the other 13 of 15 Cup Series teams looked on and watched this legal drama as it unfolded over the past year.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Now, however, a non-participant in the NASCAR lawsuit is getting caught in the legal mess. That is none other than Rick Hendrick, the owner of Hendrick Motorsports, who has won 15 of the last 30 titles. The sheen of protection that Hendrick had due to his lack of participation has dropped.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rick Hendrick’s past may come back to haunt him

In an episode of ‘The Teardown’, attorney Shannon McMinimee divulged interesting information. She shared how Rick Hendrick’s past conviction could be a factor in the NASCAR lawsuit.

“When a witness testifies to evidence of a prior crime that was a felony that carried more than a year or more of jailtime, to be admitted so that the jury can weigh the credibility of the witness,” McMinimee said. “There is an exception related to pardons if the pardon happened more than 10 years ago. But it is specific to what the pardon was granted for. Was it a pardon where they found rehabilitation, or where they found actual innocence?”

Rick Hendrick‘s automotive empire started in his early ’20s, but he had no dearth of hiccups. In the mid-1990s, he was involved in a kickback scheme at American Honda Motor Co., Inc. Some dealers were accused of bribing Honda officials to obtain franchises and scarce new vehicles. Accordingly, a federal grand jury indicted Hendrick on conspiracy, fraud, and money-laundering charges in 1996. After losing car dealerships and gaining a year of confinement, Hendrick received a pardon from President Bill Clinton in 2001.

ADVERTISEMENT

This past may be in the spotlight as the NASCAR lawsuit enters its trial date on Monday, December 1st. On November 11th, Federal Judge Kenneth Bell ruled that team owners Rick Hendrick and Roger Penske must make themselves available as witnesses for depositions without any limitations on the topics. Both filed a brief to limit the deposition topics.

The brief stated that they “agreed to give limited testimony regarding non-confidential matters at the trial of this case, but in a way that did not force them to ‘take sides’ in the lawsuit.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

However, Judge Bell denied this request and said, “The trial of this matter will be publicly and fairly contested under the relevant rules and law, without regard to the notoriety of the companies and individuals involved. No company or individual will be accorded special treatment.”

Clearly, Rick Hendrick’s predicament is under the spotlight with the upcoming trial. And the tensions extend beyond Hendrick to cover the entire sport.

ADVERTISEMENT

A turning point in the sport’s history

In a 77-year-old sport that hosts stock car races, the most important moment will be off-track. It will unfold in a courtroom instead, with the highly contentious NASCAR lawsuit hitting its trial date. Fans and members of the sport are glued to this case, as its outcome could rip apart the top motorsports series in the United States. The discovery phase has already brought out bitter inside information. This includes salacious personal communications, NASCAR’s finances, and a deep contempt between some of the top executives.

60-time NASCAR Cup Series race winner, Denny Hamlin, is quite keen on the trial. He is also the co-owner of 23XI Racing and had the Cup Series championship slip through his fingers less than a month ago. He issued a warning last weekend during the two-week trial in the Western District of North Carolina. “Our fans have been brainwashed with (NASCAR’s) talking points for decades. Lies are over starting Monday morning. It’s time for the truth. It’s time for change.”

The NASCAR world’s attention will be on the lawsuit for the next two weeks. Let’s wait and see what unfolds.