Rick Hendrick’s Young NASCAR Driver Reveals How a Victory Trophy Left Him ‘Leaking’ After Nashville Win

It is no surprise to see a Hendrick Motorsports driver visit Victory Lane, but this win came with a shock that one didn’t expect. During the race at Nashville, one of NASCAR’s rising stars overcame fierce competition, not just on the track but afterward, with a freak injury involving the victory trophy.

He didn’t realize the full extent of what happened until later, when he discovered that he was seriously injured. That moment shifted from an adrenaline-fueled celebration to medical attention in no time, offering a glimpse of the physical price of success, even when the name on the car is backed by racing royalty.

Winning a NASCAR trophy comes at a price

Rajah Caruth’s rise in the Truck Series has been bolstered by the backing of Hendrick Cars, part of Rick Hendrick’s racing empire. Originally sponsoring Caruth for 10 events in 2024, the partnership expanded to full-season support midway through the year, reflecting the team’s confidence in his talent and marketability. That backing also ties Rajah to the broader legacy of Hendrick Motorsports, a racing powerhouse known for building championships.

His breakthrough moment came at the Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway in May, where Caruth held strong to the win by holding off a late challenge from points leader Corey Heim and Layne Riggs. Leading a race high of 61 laps, he crossed the line just 0.518 seconds ahead of Heim in one of the most closely contested finishes of the year. This victory marked his second career Truck Series win and secured his spot in the playoffs.

The real battle was on in the victory lane. In an interview with The Athletic’s Jeff Gluck, Rajah opened up about how a trophy became his fiercest competitor. He said, “I felt like Brad Keselowski when he cut his hand at Kentucky. Basically, a friend of mine came up to congratulate me after the race and kind of jump-scared me when I wasn’t looking. It was a big trophy, and it had sharp edges, and my chin was right there. So it was just worst-case scenario (and the trophy cut his chin open). But it’s a fun memory now. I had to get stitches and stuff. Thankfully, I didn’t have to cut my beard.”

During Victory Lane celebrations at the 2014 Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway, Brad Keselowski suffered an unexpected injury that quickly turned the evening memorable for all the wrong reasons. After dominating the race, leading 199 of 267 laps from pole position, Brad was celebrating with champagne when the bottle shattered after hitting the trophy stand, slicing his right hand between the little and ring fingers. He was rushed to the infield care center and required four stitches, but returned shortly after to complete his media obligations, famously quipping, “We should have stuck with beer.” This must feel like déjà vu.

When the Hendrick Motorsports star was asked if he realized any sooner, he replied with, “No, not at all. I hit myself and thought, ‘Ah, that hurt,’ but figured I was OK. Then I looked down and thought, ‘Oh, I’m leaking. This is not good!’ … Whenever I cut my beard off, I’m pretty sure I’ll see the scar.”

In 2025, Caruth is driving full-time for Spire Motorsports in the No. 71 Chevrolet, sponsored by Hendrick. Through 16 races, he has claimed one win, earned three top-five finishes and nine top tens, and has led 189 laps, putting him eleventh in the standings with strong consistency and considerable growth since his rookie season.

Hendrick Motorsport has been the proving ground and best talent search company, and now with Rajah Caruth on their roster, it is only a matter of time before the Truck Series makes his climb to NASCAR’s top level. But things haven’t been easy for the young driver. More than trophy incidents, Rajah has opened up about actual incidents that leave him shaking.

Rajah Caruth sounds off on his most physically demanding race

When NASCAR entries such as Rajah Caruth dip into Late Model stock competition, it often reveals the brutal demands of grassroots short track racing, especially at Florence Motor Speedway. The Florence round of the CARS Tour is known for its relentless heat, tight racing packs, and frenetic restarts. In 2024, Rajah lined up amongst a star-studded entry list filled with elite short track talent, including Chase Briscoe, Brenden Queen, Carson Kvapil, and Stephen Nasse.

With the top four drivers advancing to the championship around events later in the season, the pressure and intensity are more palpable. Cockpit temperature is frequently soaring, tire wear becomes a chess match, and traffic pressure from a deep field makes survival a challenge before speed even comes into play. When asked about his hardest race so far, Caruth didn’t hesitate to answer.

He said, “… I’d say the hardest race physically was a CARS Tour race last year at Florence. It was so hot. That was the most tired I felt from anything I drove last year—any Truck race, any Xfinity race. I was worn out from a Late Model Stock race at Florence.”

Another incident that the youngster recalls is his first ARCA run in Michigan, saying, ” My first time at Michigan in ARCA. The sway bar broke — the arm on the left side — so it would just pick up the car and it was super rolled-over in the corner. It drove terribly. I was also sick beforehand, and I had crazy carbon monoxide poisoning. So I had to go to the care center. Technically you’re not supposed to take pictures, but I took a selfie for my own personal diary.”

The race format, with a split into two segments featuring a break amid the race, demands focus and patience but also punishes mistakes. Even seasoned Late Model drivers described Florence as one of the toughest venues in the Southeast for endurance, with cockpit heat exceeding 100°F, and tire wear is relentless. For a truck series regular, it was a baptism by fire and a reminder of why drivers keep returning to sharpen their race craft at that level.