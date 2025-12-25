Rick Hendrick’s Cup Champion Reveals Why Hendrick Motorsports Ditched Joe Gibbs’ Infamous Restrictions

Essentials Inside The Story Rick Hendrick embraces drivers racing outside NASCAR

For years to come, one of NASCAR’s most infamous unwritten rules lived inside top organizations like Joe Gibbs Racing. Cup drivers were strongly discouraged, if not outright barred, from racing in another series. Dirt tracks, sprint cars, midgets, and anything outside NASCAR were seen as unnecessary risks. And while Joe Gibbs’ dear friend, Rick Hendrick, followed that system for a while, the HMS team owner flipped a 360-degree and, much to its champions’ liking, has stayed that way for a while.

Kyle Larson doubles down on Hendrick’s new mindset

Speaking on the Dinner with Racers podcast, Larson didn’t hold back from revealing how and why Rick Hendrick gave up on the restrictive rule.

“You know, we used to back when they weren’t letting guys run extracurricular stuff, like, you were practicing Friday, 2 session, qualify…Like they didn’t really have time to do it and they were testing more back then,” he said.

“And so I think, I think the teams and team owners have recognized a little bit like sea time is important… I think that’s what you see a lot of teams now kind of let their guys go do some other stuff.”

It all changed in 2021, when Hendrick signed Kyle Larson on board. Hendrick Motorsports once shared the same caution as Joe Gibbs Racing.

The resistance behind this was only because of safety concerns, but when he learned that Kyle Larson is also an avid dirt racer, Hendrick couldn’t help but change a few rules around.

“I’ve changed my mind on the whole process,” Hendrick said. “I think driving big horsepower cars out of control has helped him a tremendous amount in the Cup racing. His car control is steel. So, you’ve got to be willing to change. I guess these guys have worked me over enough. I’ve done it.”

Reflecting on how HMS used to be, Larson admires the complete shift.

This has not only opened the gateway for the No.5 driver to race on different tracks, but teammates like Alex Bowman, who is very much into sprint car racing, and William Byron were also involved in different forms.

Moreover, 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott had also started to double in multiple leagues.

“They’ve kind of changed like completely 180 of what they used to because yeah, they didn’t let their guys do anything, it’s pretty cool. Obviously I think Rick would love if I didn’t you know, race all this dirt stuff, but I think there’s. The sport’s different than it used to be,” the No. 5 driver added.

That trend continues even today. 2025 was the busiest year for Kyle Larson.

Between full-time NASCAR Cup competition, dirt sprint races, midget racing, the Chili Bowl, international events, and even attempts at the Indy 500 and the Coke 600, Larson races more than almost anyone in the garage.

It’s a workload that would have been unthinkable under the old restrictions, but under Hendrick’s new philosophy, it is embraced.

And with that being said, Larson surely has a very busy off-season. From running the High Limit Racing in Australia to planning on making it just in time for the Chili Bowl, the 33-year-old champion is keeping himself busy.

He has even declared that he would love to run the coveted 24 Hours of Daytona once again, but while Larson keeps his doors and options open, there’s one race he wouldn’t want to do again, despite the HMS freedom.

Larson vows to stay away from the Indy 500

Kyle Larson’s attempt to conquer the legendary Double, racing both the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day, has ended in disappointment twice, underscoring just how grueling the feat actually is.

And the Elk Grove native didn’t hesitate to put an end to his Indy 500 dreams.

“I don’t plan on it while I’m a full-time NASCAR guy, but I would love to do it like put a full effort into running it maybe again someday when I’m done full-time racing,” he said. “But I don’t know; I’m already 33.”

His first attempt last year was thwarted by heavy rain at Indianapolis, which delayed the finish and ultimately made it impossible for him to reach Charlotte in time for the NASCAR race this year. Larson’s second attempt met a similar fate.

After crashing out on lap 91 at the Indy 500, he flew to Charlotte, led early in the Coca-Cola 600 race, but a spin and subsequent multi-car incident left him with a disappointing 37th-place finish.

Reflecting on both experiences, Larson admitted that the logistics of completing the double are extremely challenging.

While the effort showcases his speed and determination, it also acknowledges the difficulty of balancing two demanding races in one day, and he is now committed to focusing on his full-time NASCAR schedule, at least for the foreseeable future.