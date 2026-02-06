Rick Hendrick’s Deadlock on NASCAR Receives a Target from $6B Worth Team Owner

For years, the competition in NASCAR has largely been ruled by a handful of powerhouses like Hendrick Motorsports, Joe Gibbs Racing, and Team Penske. But that grip is about to be shaken, especially for HMS, as there is a new challenger that’s trying to disrupt that order with its bold move.

Hendrick receives a target

In February 2025, TWG Global, valued at around $6 billion, launched TWG Motorsports, the division that would involve Spire Motorsports. Dan Towriss became the CEO of this division and has wanted to build teams that can become top competitors. And it now has made a power move.

Rick Hendrick and the team now have a target on their backs from the ambitious CEO, as Spire has now extended Carson Hocevar‘s contract into the next decade. This longer contract extension has attracted some personal insights from fans.

In response to NASCAR writer Jenna Fryer’s announcement of the contract signing, a fan of the sport expressed his opinion.

“I wouldn’t stay with Spire on long contracts. You have to hope a better ride than them opens up some year so you cn move up. Wouldn’t sign anything longer than a 4 year deals unless its Hendrick, Penske, or Gibbs asking you to sign longer contracts.”

Fryer then responded to the dig, sticking up for TWG and Spire.

“This is insanity. TWG is now the majority owner and Dan Towriss is not messing around. He wants to build teams that can beat Hendrick and Penske.”

The contract extension is considered a power move for Spire and puts them in contention to dominate this upcoming season. The team was mentioned in rumors of becoming a “mini-Hendrick,” as the cars leverage Hendrick engines, technical support, and sponsorship.

Co-team owner Jeff Dickerson has been a big influence on Hocevar’s upbringing in the NASCAR ranks. Securing Hocevar as an anchor driver provides stability both on and off the track for Dickerson and the entirety of Spire Motorsports.

The length of the contract allows the teams’ sponsors and competition group the foresight to make their own plans, knowing Hocevar is locked into the seat.

The power move

The long contract with Hocevar opens many doors for Spire Motorsports. Hocevar will also compete for Spire in other forms of racing. This will involve the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. He will pilot Spire’s No. 77 truck in multiple races as the team pursues the 2026 series owner’s championship.

Hocevar is confirmed to compete in all eligible Truck Series races that serve as companion events to the Cup Series through Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park in July. He will also make occasional starts in Spire Motorsports’ dirt late model starts on pavement.

“I love to race, and there’s really no place better to race than here,” said Hocevar.

The 23-year-old finished runner-up at both EchoPark Speedway and Nashville Superspeedway in 2025 for his best career Cup Series finishes. He has made 169 total starts across NASCAR’s three national series, qualifying for the Truck Series postseason in each of his three full-time campaigns.

“I love to race and there’s really no place better to race than here,” said Hocevar. “This shows we’re all committed and eager to race with each other for a long time. I think of Jeff as a father figure, but the same could be said for Luke (Lambert, crew chief), Tyler (Green, spotter), Bill (Anthony, Spire Motorsports’ president) and all the No. 77 guys. Everyone in the building, has really become a family to me,”

Hocevar is currently in his third season in the NASCAR in the No. 77 Chevrolet. He was also awarded Rookie of the Year honors in 2024.

“Spire is such a different team now compared to how it was my rookie season, and especially when I made my debut in 2023. It’s fun to know I’m going to be around the Cup garage for a long time, and really a dream come true.”