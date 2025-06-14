Rick Hendrick’s Declining Driver Losing Leverage as Contract Nears Expiry

NASCAR’s top seats don’t come with lifetime warranties. Just ask Erik Jones, who spent his entire Cup career with a Joe Gibbs or a Gibbs-affiliated team, was replaced by Christopher Bell in 2021. Then, there’s Kasey Kahne, who struggled during his later years at Hendrick Motorsports and lost his ride despite past success. In this sport, a few bad races can shake up even the most comfortable contracts, and momentum matters more than tenure.

There’s a brutal truth behind the glitz of NASCAR rides. If you’re not producing results, someone younger, flashier (or just plain faster) is waiting in the wings. It doesn’t matter how loyal the sponsor is or how strong the team chemistry feels. As we head into a critical stretch of the 2025 season, one high-profile Hendrick Motorsports driver finds himself toeing that exact line. To put it simply, he is fighting not just for playoff points, but for future security.

A rough patch threatens Alex Bowman’s Hendrick standing

Alex Bowman kicked off the 2025 season strong for Hendrick Motorsports. He locked down the pole and a runner-up finish at Homestead. Riders had high hopes. But then, things unraveled. A string of races where Bowman showed great speed but simply failed to finish. From being caught up in wrecks to pushing the car beyond its limit, Bowman has suffered. His last 7-point races? 5 finishes of 29th or worse!

“It has been a brutal stretch for Bowman,” NASCAR veteran Eric Estepp pointed out in his latest episode of Out of the Groove. Since his slick performance at Homestead, Alex Bowman has dropped from 3rd to 13th in points, now sitting 15th on the playoff grid. His average finish during that span? A disappointing 27.4! Not a great continuation to a great season start. So, what’s the bigger implication here? Well, that downturn could compromise his negotiating leverage.

Alex Bowman‘s future is secure with the No. 48 team through at least 2026 with his three-year contract signed in 2023. But that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have to perform. “I don’t think Bowman’s job is in any imminent danger,” Eric Estepp noted. But, he also pointed out, “But, he’d love to enter negotiations next year with some positive momentum.”

Having recent wins or strong results, naturally, boosts a driver’s bargaining position, as Alex Bowman will start his contract negotiations for 2027 and beyond. As Estepp pointed out, “He’d love to sit down with Rick Hendrick and point to, ‘Hey, I’ve made the playoffs back-to-back years. I’ve won races back-to-back years.'” There’s some leveraging power right there.

via Imago NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Goodyear 400 Apr 6, 2025 Darlington, South Carolina, USA NASCAR Cup Series driver Alex Bowman 48 waits for the start during the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway. Darlington Darlington Raceway South Carolina USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJimxDedmonx 20250406_neb_db2_0176

Compare that to Kyle Larson, who re-signed with Hendrick Motorsports in September 2022 to drive the No. 5 Chevrolet through the end of the 2026 season. He’s been a juggernaut in 2025! With three wins, eleven top‑10s, and nearly 900 laps led, he’s firmly the golden child at Hendrick. His 11.2 average finish and championship odds speak volumes. So, there’s no speculation whether Larson is going to extend, as Estepp added, “Everyone knows Larson is arguably the best driver, and Hendrick is arguably the best team.” Meanwhile, Alex Bowman’s slump raises questions.

Given the imbalance speculations at Hendrick Motorsports, is he getting top-tier resources like Larson and Byron? Can he reverse course and prove himself as indispensable? With three upcoming road courses, Mexico City, Chicago, and Sonoma, the stakes are high. A win or a strong showing could inject life into his contract talks. Without it? His ride at a top team may not last.

Road courses could save Bowman’s season

After a rough spring, Alex Bowman needs the upcoming road-course swing, Mexico City, Chicago, then Pocono, to flip his season script. Eric Estepp reminds us. “Three road courses in the next month, beginning with Mexico City, then Chicago,” could be just what Bowman needs. Enter Mexico City this week, followed by the Chicago Street Course and Pocono’s Tricky Triangle. These tracks play to Bowman’s strengths. He’s already proved it!

Bowman clinched his first 2024 Cup win at the Chicago Street Course, smashing an 80-race drought. Estepp also pointed out, “Bowman scored a top 10 finish in the most recent road course race back in March.” He was referring to Alex Bowman’s ninth-place finish at COTA in March, showing upside on a technical Formula‑1 layout.

This experience can help Bowman at the upcoming Mexico City race. But, that’s not all, “Then, there’s Pocono.” Bowman has flown under the radar here but still earned strong finishes. Just last year, Bowman finished third after starting sixth. He also has a win to his name here, at the 2021 Pocono Organics CBD 325.

If Alex Bowman can shine in these upcoming road races and avoid another rough patch, he’ll not only secure his playoff position but also get a better deal. “My point is these next few weeks are a great opportunity for Alex Bowman to gain some leverage,” Estepp said. Time’s ticking! Can Alex Bowman make these tracks his springboard? Let us know in the comments!