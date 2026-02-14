Rick Hendrick’s Driver Hit With Double Daytona Curse After Shattered Great American Race Dream

Anthony Alfredo’s Daytona luck somehow managed to go from bad to catastrophic. After losing his Daytona 500 spot overnight due to a post-Duel disqualification, his United Rentals 300 race ended before it even began. At the drop of the green flag, the field stacked up immediately, creating a chain reaction that sent Brennan Poole and Jeremy Clements spinning through the infield.

Mason Maggio absorbed heavy front-end damage, and Alfredo (along with Luke Fenhaus, Natalie Decker, Patrick Emerling, Lavar Scott, and Josh Williams) was collected in the mess with nowhere to go. The caution waved before the field even got moving, and Alfredo’s race was effectively over on Lap 1.

What makes the NOAP Daytona race crash sting even more is how hard teams worked just to get him into this race. Viking Motorsports and Alpha Prime Racing struck a last-minute deal on Friday to put Alfredo in the No. 4 Chevrolet for the season-opening O’Reilly Auto Parts Series event at Daytona.

It was a lifeline after he failed to qualify into the United Rentals 300 Daytona race on speed, with the No. 96 Chevrolet slotted 41st once 2025 owner points were factored in. The agreement ensured Alfredo, and primary sponsor Dude Wipes, could still compete, score driver points, and salvage his season after Thursday’s Daytona 500 heartbreak. “Heartbroken is an understatement,” he tweeted along with a heartfelt video after his disqualification news, just a day earlier.

While he hoped for an improved run in the NOAP race, his shot at redemption lasted all of a few seconds instead.

For a driver who showed so much speed entering Speedweeks, Alfredo’s Daytona story has turned into a brutal sequence of gut punches. And with the season just beginning, he’ll be hoping this stretch of bad luck ends just as quickly as it arrived.