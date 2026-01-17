Rick Hendrick’s NASCAR Driver Exposes Chili Bowl’s Cruel Reality as Fortunes Swing His Way in Tulsa

Even in a week where things are finally clicking in Tulsa, one Hendrick driver isn’t buying into the hype. The Chili Bowl doesn’t care about momentum, talent, or confidence, and it has a brutal way of flipping a great run into instant heartbreak. Because here, success is temporary, and humility shows up fast.

For drivers who grew up watching or racing at the Tulsa event, ownership feels like a natural but humbling step, and Alex Bowman’s history with it runs deep.

“This building will humble you very quickly. Things can go really well or really badly in a hurry, and it’s just really difficult to have a week or prelim nights go right. Like any one thing can cost you a lot,” he said.

And it’s true, one bad performance in the heat or feature races can derail any attempt to qualify for the A-Mains, but so far, Lady Fortune has been in Bowman’s favor.

January trips to Tulsa have been part of his routine for more than a decade, evolving from chasing results behind the wheel to building a team of his own.

That transition didn’t happen overnight, but the No. 48 driver now serves as both owner and crew chief, overseeing entries for Briggs Danner and CJ Leary.

“So we’ve been really fortunate this week for things to go our way in a lot of ways. Have some pretty good race cars. I would say, you know, Briggs is really good and CJ’s we’re fighting with a little bit, but yeah, it’s been a good week for us. So, just really appreciative for all the help. I’ve got a lot of help here,” the Hendrick Motorsports driver said.

But so far, the calls have been right.

Danner put together a strong run Monday night, finishing second behind Kyle Larson in the preliminary feature and securing his place in Saturday’s main event. Leary will try to do the same when he takes the track on Thursday.

While Bowman’s days of racing a midget at the Chili Bowl appear to be over, he admits his size makes it difficult now, but his desire to win the event hasn’t gone anywhere. If lifting the trophy isn’t happening from the driver’s seat, he is perfectly fine doing it from the pit lane.

However, as things look great from the ownership perspective, Bowman’s driver’s seat with Rick Hendrick‘s team can look very shaky this year.

Bowman’s future with Hendrick is under pressure

Alex Bowman is staring down a season that may ultimately define his future with Hendrick Motorsports and the NASCAR Cup Series.

The 32-year-old heads into his ninth year with HMS carrying more than just the usual expectations. With a contract that expires at the end of 2026, this season represents the front edge of what feels like a proving window.

At an organization where performance dictates longevity, Bowman knows the margin is thin.

There is no question that the Arizona native has delivered respectable results. He has 8 Cup Series wins and has reached the playoffs in every full season he has run with the team, except one.

Even that miss came in 2023, a year derailed by a back injury that forced him to sit out three races. On paper, that resume would be enough to secure a long future at most teams; however, HMS is not most teams.

Every car in the Hendrick stable is expected to contend for championships, not just playoff berths. That is where Bowman’s record begins to look vulnerable. Despite consistent postseason appearances, he has never advanced to the Championship 4.

That contrast inside the same shop is sharp. Kyle Larson has captured two Cup Series titles since joining Hendrick.

William Byron has emerged as a weekly threat, winning Daytona 500s and reaching the Championship 4 three years in a row. Moreover, Chase Elliott put together a dominant stretch from 2020 through 2022, highlighted by a championship in 2020.

However, Bowman hasn’t failed, but he also hasn’t broken through. And at Hendrick, ceilings matter.

As the season begins, the 32-year-old finds himself in a rare but familiar NASCAR situation. He is not fighting to survive; he is fighting to elevate. Whether this year becomes the turning point or the beginning of an exit path may depend on how high he can raise that ceiling.