Rick Hendrick’s NASCAR Prodigy Owns Up to Costly Mistake After Heated Eight-Minute Face-Off With Jesse Love

The recently concluded O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race was a feisty affair for Rajah Caruth and Jesse Love. While the media was naturally celebrating Justin Allgaier’s back-to-back wins, a lot of cameras and eyes were pulled by the clash between Rick Hendrick’s and Richard Childress’ drivers — Caruth and Love. As they both experienced one of the fiercest wheel-to-wheel battles for sixth place in the closing laps, Hendrick’s prodigy opened up about the incident, making an honest admission.

Caruth’s explanation of the Martinsville incident

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In the post-race interview with Frontstretch, both Caruth and Love shared their side of the story. While the RCR star spoke about how the incident significantly impacted his day, Caruth also followed suit, stating that he was not wrong with the move, but also wanted to fight for the position.

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“I wasn’t wrong there,” Caruth said. “Like, we had contact earlier, and I didn’t hit him either time. Like, I was going to finish seventh or eighth and be fine, and I took myself out of a good point spot. So I didn’t handle that well. Like, I wanted to move him, but I really didn’t even need to. And I didn’t even think about it in the moment because the #21 was right behind me, and, like, any contact I made with Jesse, he was going to be right there.”

Following this, the JR Motorsports driver shared how frustrating it was for him.

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“So I didn’t handle that well at all and took us out of a really good point spot there that we needed or I needed personally. So, yeah, I kind of disappointed myself in how I handled the end of it, but overall it was a learning day, and we’ll go and we’ll do it again for the next one. Came over and started to express his frustration, but Jesse kind of made sure that you guys as drivers handled that.”

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Imago HAMPTON, GA – FEBRUARY 20: Rajah Caruth 88 JR Motorsports HendrickCars.com Chevrolet during qualifying for the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA OÕReilly Auto Parts Series Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250 race on February 20, 2026 at EchoPark Speedway in Hampton, GA.

Notably, Jesse Love and Rajah Caruth were involved in multiple mid-race incidents, and it took an extreme turn in the final stage of the race. Things started when Caruth pushed Love aggressively with three laps to go and pushed him off the track.

As they kept on battling for sixth place, Caruth lost control of his car and hit Brent Crews on the following lap. As a result, the #88 JRM driver hit the wall spinning. In the end, Rajah Caruth finished the race in 25th place, whereas Love came home in 12th.

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Following the conclusion of the race, Caruth and Love had a long exchange on pit road that went on for roughly eight minutes. The situation worsened when Love’s crew chief, Danny Stockman, reportedly confronted and threatened Caruth regarding his driving.

While Caruth and Love were busy with wheel-to-wheel battle, another Rick Hendrick and Dale Jr. driver emerged on top, yet again.

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Allgaier hailed his team after an emphatic win

Following the third victory of his season at Martinsville on Saturday, Justin Allgaier praised his team, JR Motorsports. Having started the race from pole, Allgaier kept his momentum in Stage 1. In Stage 2, he lost momentum and finished the race in 10th, but came back in the last stage to take home the victory.

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“Just this team behind me. I keep saying it, and I keep talking about how great this team is,” Justin Allgaier said after the win. “We have fired off 2026 better than I could ever have imagined. So proud of the racecars we’ve brought to the racetrack and all of our partners. We can’t do it without them. … It was so cool looking up there and seeing all those Hendrick engines right with us.”

With this, the JRM star claimed his third win in seven races and extended the championship lead to 92 points. Corey Day and Sammy Smith finished the race in second and third positions, respectively, while Sheldon Creed and Lee Pulliam wrapped up the top five.