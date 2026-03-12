Rick Hendrick’s NASCAR Protégé Reveals Ugly Financial Grind Behind Full-Time Racing Dream

One might think that a driver racing for names like Dale Earnhardt Jr. or Rick Hendrick would have no problems racing. But Rajah Caruth’s case challenges that notion. Because sometimes it doesn’t matter if a driver is backed by some of the biggest names in the sport, even that falls short in the face of one of the biggest, if not the biggest part of racing in NASCAR: sponsorship dollars.

Despite the backing of Rick Hendrick, Rajah Caruth remains looking

Rajah Caruth is currently splitting time between JR Motorsports and Jordan Anderson Racing in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. He is also backed by the biggest organization in NASCAR, Hendrick Motorsports. But despite that, in a recent podcast appearance, Caruth revealed the difficulties he is facing in making sure he gets to race on schedule.

“We’re still selling sponsorship. It’s not easy by any means,” Caruth said. “We’re still fighting to get the rest of the 10 races sold, like I guess not now. And it’s not easy from that side of things. Side of obviously the differences in the organizations and the resources.”

Having said that, he thanked Rick Hendrick and his wife for their ‘amazing’ support and for keeping him ’employed.’ Caruth then expressed his gratitude towards Chevrolet for acting as a bridge to get him to Jordan Anderson.

So far in his four starts in the O’Reilly Series, Rajah Caruth has had three top 10 finishes. At this stage of the season last year in the Truck Series, he had three finishes outside the top 20. Therefore, it can be said that in many ways, he has grown as a racecar driver and improved his craft.

But for Caruth, it isn’t the competition side that is tricky. It is the commercial one, selling the sponsors and selling the races.

Rajah Caruth’s expectations in 2026

With eight top 10 finishes, four inside the top 5, and one win, Rajah Caruth impressed everyone with his talent and skill in the 2025 Truck Series campaign. This earned him a promotion to the O’Reilly Series with JR Motorsports, one of the most successful organizations in NASCAR’s second tier.

Caruth was announced to run 23 races with JRM and 10 with Jordan Anderson Racing. But despite the fact that he’s having two runs in two separate outfits along with his sponsorship issues, he claimed he’ll ‘get the most out of the car’, regardless of it being a JRM car or a Jordan Anderson car. In fact, for JRM, Caruth has some pretty high goals:

“[With JRM], we expect to win and run up front. There is no reason why I can’t go and be competitive in the 32 car as well. I’m going to be working, putting my all in. There is no doubt in my mind that whatever car I’m in, I’m going to get the most out of it,” he said, according to NASCAR.

Rajah Caruth 88 JR Motorsports HendrickCars.com Chevrolet during qualifying for the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA OÕReilly Auto Parts Series Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250 race on February 20, 2026 at EchoPark Speedway in Hampton, GA.

For the 2026 season, he has a more mature mindset. Caruth claimed he’d trust himself more, work hard in the simulator more, be more involved with his team, and not compare himself to other people.

