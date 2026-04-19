Rick Hendrick’s Pocket Gets $100,000 Thin as Mr. H Adds Iconic German Speedster to His Collection

Not only is Rick Hendrick the owner of the biggest and most successful team in NASCAR, but he is also the owner of the biggest car collection of anyone in the sport. In fact, his collection is often regarded as one of the most valuable and tasteful ones in the world. And recently, he added what can only be described as a legendary car to that collection.

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Rick Hendrick adds a legendary German car to his mostly American car collection

In a recent post on X, Barrett-Jackson revealed that Rick Hendrick had bought the 1979 Porsche 911 SC. The legendary car is black with silver alloy rims, which become black in the center. Hendrick reportedly won the bidding with a price of $100,000.

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What makes Rick Hendrick’s latest acquisition special among the already special 911 line is a few of its quirks and features.

The car is powered by a 3.0L flat-six aluminum-block engine, which is naturally aspirated and produces 180hp with 175 lb-ft of torque through a five-speed manual transmission, sending all the power to the rear wheels. 185hp may seem like a low number in 2026, but back in 1979, the fastest American production vehicle available, the Dodge Li’l Red Express Truck, had 225hp.

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The Porsche 911 is one of the oldest and most sought-after car lines in the history of automobiles. Any 911 from any era is a welcome addition to garages and collections across the world. But the 911 SC from 1979 isn’t the only rare car or a member of a long-running car line in Rick Hendrick’s garage.

In fact, his car collection has one of the, if not the most special, Corvette collections in the world, along with some other heavy hitters from automotive history.

Rick Hendrick’s car collection formed after a personal tragedy

The billionaire owner of NASCAR has a collection of nearly 300 cars, most of which are Chevrolets. After all, Hendrick has remained loyal to Chevrolet from the very start of his career. His collection is housed in a 58,000 square foot garage in Concord, North Carolina.

Over 100 of those 300 cars are rare Corvettes, which range all the way from a 1963 black model to a 2025 ZR1 worth $3.7 million, a 2023 Z06 worth $3.6 million, a 2024 E-Ray worth $1.1 million, and a 2019 ZR1 convertible worth nearly $1 million.

However, Corvettes aren’t the only spectacles in his collection. Rick Hendrick also owns one of the most exotic McLarens, the Senna, as well as all three of the holy trinity: the McLaren P1, the LaFerrari, and the Porsche 918. Moreover, Hendrick also has the ultra-rare Mercedes AMG Project One, which is powered by an F1 hybrid engine, a Hennessey Venom F5 Revolution, a Ferrari Daytona SP3, and more.

Speaking about his car collection in a 2024 interview, Rick Hendrick revealed that he got the push for it after his son tragically died in 2004.

“When my son died, I had these cars scattered all over dealerships’ warehouses, and I said I want to build a building, a Heritage Center, because the guys here had restored his trailer, brought all of his helmets back, and his uniforms that he had given them, and presented me with the trailer.

“And so I said, ‘Okay, I’m going to build the building, so I pay tribute to my family, my granddad’s General Store, the bank my mother worked in, if I had a little volunteer fire department my dad built, the tractor shop I worked in, City Chevrolet,'” he described.

Hendrick claimed that one shouldn’t forget where they came from in life and remain appreciative of their roots. He added that whenever he walks into the building of his car collection, he feels ‘super special’ and thankful for doing what he wants to and loves to do.

And in doing so, he has not only built one of the most impressive, tasteful, and valuable car collections in the world, but also the most successful team in NASCAR history along with a hugely successful car dealership business.