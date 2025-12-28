Rick Hendrick’s Prodigy Announces Himself on the Global Stage With Triumph in Kyle Larson’s $110,000 Race

When High Limit Racing International rolled into Perth Motorplex, all eyes were locked on one man. Rick Hendrick’s star driver, Kyle Larson. The defending champion. The co-owner. The headline act carrying a $110,000 target on his back. Every camera, every conversation, every expectation revolved around Larson once again owning the spotlight Down Under.

But dirt racing has a funny way of flipping scripts. While the focus stayed glued to the biggest name in the field, a quieter story was unfolding lap by lap. And this one felt less like a breakout and more like a declaration. Rick Hendrick’s young prodigy didn’t just win a race; he announced himself on the global stage, right on Kyle Larson’s turf.

Young phenom steals the spotlight at High Limit Racing International

“This place is just awesome. It suits my style really well, and yeah, definitely a different track tonight than we had on boxing days. So, you know, good to know we got our car good in both of those conditions, and man, hats off to the 71 [Manders] here. He kept me honest for sure.”

That quote summed up the night perfectly, and the driver backing it up made sure nobody missed what was unfolding at Perth Motorplex. Long before the High Limit International opener ever waved the green flag, the buzz around the pits was all about Kyle Larson. But by the end of the night, the conversation had shifted sharply toward Rick Hendrick’s rapidly rising prodigy, Corey Day.

Day first grabbed attention during the Boxing Day Bonanza with a jaw-dropping drive that felt almost unreal. Rolling off from 28th, he carved his way through the field nonstop, charging to second in just 30 laps. While Buddy Kofoid stood in Victory Lane, it was Day’s relentless march forward that had fans on their feet and teams shaking their heads. Performances like that don’t get filed away quietly. They demand notice!

He followed it up by proving that the run was no fluke. In the High Limit opener, Day wasted little time asserting control. Starting fourth, the Californian quickly reeled in pole sitter Kaiden Manders and snatched the lead by lap eight. Manders refused to fade, even briefly reclaiming the top spot after a late caution, but Day’s composure and pace ultimately told the story. He closed the door when it mattered most, pocketing the $15,000 winner’s check with authority.

Perhaps the most stunning twist of the night came elsewhere. Defending High Limit Racing International champion Kyle Larson endured a rare struggle, finishing a distant 17th after a flat right-rear tire sent him to the back early. On a night built around Larson’s presence, it was his young protégé who walked away having made the loudest statement – one that felt like the start of something much bigger.

Corey Day’s NASCAR leap begins

Corey Day’s rapid rise isn’t stopping at dirt tracks in Australia. The 20-year-old phenom is now set to take his biggest career step yet, committing full-time to the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series with Hendrick Motorsports in 2026. After spending the last two seasons juggling sprint cars and limited stock car starts, Corey Day will pilot the No. 17 for the full campaign.

Now, this is clear proof that Rick Hendrick’s camp sees him as a long-term investment rather than a short-term experiment. Day’s stock car résumé may be short, but it’s already eye-catching. Late in the 2025 season, he turned heads with a P4 finish at Las Vegas, showing maturity well beyond his years on a big, fast intermediate oval. That wasn’t an isolated flash, either. His Craftsman Truck Series outings at Nashville and Indianapolis Raceway Park highlighted how quickly he adapts to pavement, even with minimal seat time.

Smooth inputs, patience on long runs, and a fearless approach to restarts have made it clear: the learning curve hasn’t intimidated him one bit. What truly separates Day, though, is how seamlessly he’s blending both worlds. While preparing for a full NASCAR season, he’s still delivering statement drives in High Limit Racing, proving his dirt instincts remain razor-sharp.

That balance mirrors the blueprint Kyle Larson followed – raw sprint car brilliance paired with relentless NASCAR development. Hendrick Motorsports is banking on that same formula, committing resources, coaching, and time to refine Day’s talent. The road ahead stays busy.

After wrapping up his High Limit Racing International commitments, Day will turn his attention to the 2026 Chili Bowl Nationals, where he’s already shown growth by finishing 11th in the Saturday championship feature in 2025. It’s another pressure-cooker stage, and another chance to sharpen his racecraft.

If his current trajectory holds, Corey Day, after Kyle Larson, is shaping up to be Hendrick Motorsports’ next headline act.