Rick Hendrick’s Prodigy Gets Defended by Toyota Rival Amid Growing ‘Hack’ Label Backlash

BRISTOL, TN – SEPTEMBER 21: Rick Hendrick looks on prior to the running of the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race on September 21, 2024, at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, TN. Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire AUTO: SEP 21 NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon240921905

Getting started as a rookie can always be challenging. The same has been the case for Connor Zilisch, who entered the NASCAR Cup Series as a full-time driver in 2026. His first three races have not been up to his standards, given his stellar performance in 2025. Rick Hendrick’s new recruit came in the middle of his pursuit to defend his COTA win in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. However, a Toyota rival spoke in favor of Zilisch’s upsetter, emphasizing his own rookie status.

A chorus of understanding for Rick Hendrick’s driver

“It is his rookie year,” Brent Crews said on ‘Door, Bumper, Clear’. “He’s racing for Hendrick. He’s their prodigy that they haven’t put on him to go out there and perform on asphalt where he’s never done before. Like he grew up a dirt kid, and like he’s only run two late model races. He got a couple of ARCA races and a couple of TA2 races. Like he has very limited asphalt starts, and he’s got a lot of pressure to be the next Hendrick guy.”

Crews, a Joe Gibbs Racing driver in the NASCAR OAPS Series, lent a much-needed voice of support to Corey Day. The 20-year-old recruit under Rick Hendrick‘s umbrella has faced immense heat over the past two weeks. In Atlanta, he set off a multi-car wreck and attracted the ire of Ryan Seig. Then, in COTA, where fans awaited a showdown between Shane van Gisbergen and Connor Zilisch, Day’s antics popped up again.

Connor Zilisch had faced brake issues earlier in the race and carved his way from the rear to the top five in the final laps. But just as he was about to challenge SVG’s winning drive, Corey Day slid up the track and sent Zilisch into the wall. This caused the latter to label Day as a ‘hack’. “All I want is an apology, but the guy just stands over there and stares at me, and just makes it worse,” Zilisch said. Even Denny Hamlin concurred with Zilisch’s stance.

However, Corey Day did send out a public apology to all the rivals he offended.

Brent Crews continued, “Yes, he’s making a ton of mistakes, and as a driver racing against him, it is very frustrating. But also as a rookie like and I have a lot more asphalt experience than him. Like I understand how it’s happening, right?”

Corey Day holds a glittering resume of dirt racing wins. His laurels include the 69th Annual Gold Cup Race of Champions (2023) and back-to-back Turkey Night Grand Prix victories (2024, 2025). He has also secured multiple wins at venues like Eldora Speedway, Tri-City Speedway, and Merced Speedway.

While Rick Hendrick’s recruit is mired in controversy in his new ventures, another NASCAR veteran also spoke on his behalf.

Lending him another chance

After getting on the nerves of his rivals, Corey Day wrote a heartfelt note of apology. He said that the contact was not intentional and pointed to handling issues, while admitting he must improve his racecraft. But Day also performed really well amidst the controversy. After an early debacle in Daytona, the youngster logged twin top-five finishes at both Atlanta and COTA.

“I would like to apologize to anyone I have upset these past couple of weeks. I am making mistakes, but I am definitely learning from them,” Corey Day wrote in his note of apology. “The mistakes I’ve made the past couple of weeks are a poor reflection of myself, and what I’ve been taught my whole life. I’m going to give 100% to make sure that the things that have happened these past weekends do not happen anymore.”

The willingness to own up to his mistakes, added by good finishes, attracted the approval of a NASCAR veteran. Mark Martin reshared Day’s X post and wrote, “You have completed the first step by recognizing the issue. We will be watching @corey_day_”

Clearly, Rick Hendrick’s recruit is learning slowly. As the season progresses, let’s see if Corey Day can improve his mistakes on the racetrack.