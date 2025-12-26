Rick Hendrick’s Rising Star Pulls Off the Unthinkable at Kyle Larson’s Turf

He came, he saw, and he conquered! Rick Hendrick’s star driver, Kyle Larson’s 2024 Australian High Limit International breakthrough felt like a statement moment. Flying halfway across the world, stepping into unfamiliar territory, and still finding a way to win a six-figure sprint car showdown at Perth Motorplex was peak Larson. It was his turf, his playground, and his moment…Or so it seemed.

Fast forward to the latest High Limit action, and the script flipped in spectacular fashion. While a US national champion grabbed the win on paper, it was Rick Hendrick’s rising star who did the unthinkable. He turned Larson’s own arena into a personal showcase and left fans stunned by what they just witnessed.

Corey Day turns heads at Perth Motorplex

Michael Kofoid may have taken home the biggest prize, but make no mistake, Corey Day walked away with the loudest applause. Kofoid’s win at Perth Motorplex earned him a staggering $110,000 AUD (around $71,000 USD), officially the highest payday in Australian sprint car history, topping last year’s $100,000 benchmark.

Fresh off a monster 2025 season with Roth Motorsports, Kofoid arrived in Australia as a headline act and delivered like one. His résumé already reads absurd! 13 wins in 2025 alone, including the Huset’s High Bank Nationals, Eagle Nationals with High Limit Racing, Ironman 55 at I-55, and a World Finals victory in Charlotte. When the money’s big, Kofoid usually is too.

But while Kofoid owned victory lane and fans were expecting Kyle Larson to dominate, it was Corey Day who owned the moment.

Starting a brutal 28th, Day carved through the field like he’d been racing Perth Motorplex his entire life. Thirty nonstop laps later, he crossed the line second, pulling off a jaw-dropping 28th-to-2nd charge in his debut appearance. It wasn’t just impressive. It was the kind of drive that forces veterans to shake their heads and fans to pull out their phones mid-race.

Day’s rise shouldn’t shock anyone paying attention. In 2025, he made 11 Xfinity Series starts for Hendrick Motorsports in the No. 17 car, managing one top-5 and two top-10s. And in 2026, he’ll go full-time with HMS in the newly renamed NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. Australia just got a front-row seat to what NASCAR already knows: this kid is special.

The field itself told the story. 11 American drivers made the trip, instantly raising the competitive ceiling. Kofoid led the charge, joined by Brad Sweet, Carson Macedo, Rico Abreu, Aaron Reutzel, Cole Macedo, Brock Zearfoss, Justin Whittall, Xavier Doney, and Corey Day right in the middle of it.

Kofoid won the money. Day won the buzz. And at Kyle Larson’s turf, that says everything.

Rick Hendrick’s rising prospect sharpens his edge

For Corey Day, the path to a full-time NASCAR future under Rick Hendrick hasn’t been linear. And that’s exactly why it’s worked! As the recently turned 20-year-old prepares to drive the No. 17 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet full-time in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series in 2026, the foundation has already been laid through one of the most demanding developmental years any young driver could face.

Day’s 2025 season was a whirlwind. He bounced between the NASCAR Xfinity Series, CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, ARCA, Trans-Am TA2 events, and sprint cars. He often had little time to reset between disciplines. The result? A steep learning curve filled with mistakes, adjustments, and hard-earned growth. And Day doesn’t shy away from admitting it.

“I’d say the first half of the season was tough for sure because I was just making all the stupid mistakes which, unfortunately, you kind of need to make those,” Day explained.

That trial-by-fire approach began paying dividends late in the year. A season-best fourth-place finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway showed his Xfinity potential, followed by consistent top-15 runs to close the season. In Trucks, Day nearly grabbed a win at Indianapolis Raceway Park and finished strong with multiple top-fives down the stretch.

A major shift came in mindset. Coming from dirt racing, where 30-lap sprints reward immediate aggression, Day had to relearn patience. He had to understand that pit strategy, tire management, and long-run execution matter just as much as raw speed. Crucial to that transition has been crew chief Adam Wall, who will return atop the pit box in 2026.

Their growing chemistry gives Day stability he lacked during his nomadic 2025 campaign. Perhaps the most symbolic moment came off track. As Kyle Larson secured Hendrick Motorsports’ 15th Cup championship at Phoenix, Day stood beside Rick Hendrick atop the No. 48 pit box, witnessing excellence from the inside.

Now, with consistency ahead and lessons behind him, Corey Day looks ready to turn promise into performance.