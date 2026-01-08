Rick Hendrick’s $70M HMS Headquarters to Get New Upgrades as Multi-Billion Dollar Partner Joins the Cause

Kyle Larson’s 2025 Cup Series championship victory seems to be doing the trick for Rick Hendrick and his associates, as Hendrick Motorsports has just signed a new sponsor heading into the 2026 NASCAR season.

Being one of the oldest and most successful teams in the sport’s history has its advantages, and HMS seems to be bagging most of them. In a sport where strong financials are required for competitive performance, having major sponsorship deals definitely helps. Hendrick Motorsports already signed deals with the likes of Atlantic Data Security, Phorm Energy, and an extension with Valvoline, which pay the team well. But now there’s a big upgrade as it just struck a local deal with another major brand.

Hendrick Motorsports’ major brand deal to expand beyond just logo placement

Just weeks before heading into the 2026 Cup Series season, Hendrick Motorsports has landed a major sponsorship deal with Atrium Health. Based in North Carolina, Atrium Health, the $1.4 billion brand, operates hospitals, urgent care centers, primary care clinics, and speciality medical facilities. It is known for major programs in cardiology, oncology, and trauma care.

There is another aspect to this sponsorship signing, as both Atrium Health and Hendrick Motorsports are based in North Carolina and are excellent in their respective fields. The service that Atrium provides is a testament to Rick Hendrick’s long-standing support for healthcare and safety in the sport.

Atrium’s footprints also expand in South Carolina, Georgia, and Alabama, becoming one of the leaders in the industry and successful enough to strike a deal with the team.

Beginning in the 2026 NASCAR season, the brand will be highly visible across all the teams that HMS fields, with its logos prominently displayed on the cars, driver fire suits, training gear, crew apparel, and track equipment. It is quite understandable why this will be the case.

The sponsorship isn’t just limited to the track, as Atrium’s work with the team will expand to their $65–$70 million headquarters, helping the crew members train better for the challenging environment during the races.

How Rick Hendrick’s sponsorship deal extends beyond financial benefits

Fielding four full-time entries in the Cup Series, all capable of winning the championship, is certainly not an easy task. However, Rick Hendrick has been delivering on that constantly for years now, and he continues to improve their performance, aiming for more titles in the future. To keep up with their entire crew’s healthcare and fitness, Hendrick Motorsports also announced the opening of its Athletic Center, which will be named after Atrium Health as a part of their sponsorship deal.

The Atrium Health Athletic Center is built upon a 35,000 sq-ft area equipped with a high-performance gym and the latest training equipment. Moreover, it also has a nutrition area to ensure that the 50+ crew members stay fit and athletic meeting, and film rooms for physical therapy and recovery.

“People are the foundation of our organization, and supporting their health and performance is essential to our success. Our new partnership with Atrium Health brings best-in-class clinical and performance resources directly to our campus. There’s no facility like this in the world of auto racing. It’s a game changer,” Hendrick said in a statement.

This investment from Hendrick doesn’t just showcase care for his employees, but also reflects the winning mindset that he has. HMS continues to be one of the most dominant teams on the field, and it can only be achieved through individual performance. As much as this sponsorship deal will help the team with the finances, it will also be a major boost to the team’s performance through the Athletic Center.