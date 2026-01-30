Rick Hendrick’s ‘Struggling’ Cup Driver Eyes Revival as NASCAR Eases Championship Format

Plenty of hearts that were broken by NASCAR’s previous format are looking forward to 2026. The cutthroat elimination format, in place since 2014, has stolen dreams, like acing the playoffs or winning the championship. Now, however, drivers can look forward to the points-based Chase format with a 10-race postseason. And one of Rick Hendrick’s drivers is especially eager for it after a rollercoaster ride in 2025.

Optimism reigns for Rick Hendrick’s star

“I mean, yeah, it’s win or bust every year. But the format caters to me way more than it ever has before. So, yeah, I think there are a lot of opportunities for us with this format. But yeah, we would like to be back in Victory Lane,” Alex Bowman said in a recent NASCAR Live episode.

For two years in a row, Alex Bowman has been fairly consistent. The No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet driver won the 2024 Chicago Street Race and drove deep into the playoffs. In 2025, a win unfortunately eluded him, yet Bowman collected 16 top tens and 6 top fives. He cracked the playoffs, too, but could not go beyond the Round of 16. Juxtaposed against two teammates with Cup Series championships and one with consecutive Daytona 500 wins, Bowman’s career looks glum.

However, Rick Hendrick‘s star has solid chances in 2026. With the ‘Chase’ format in place, he no longer has to worry about eliminations in the postseason. A consistent approach will be his bread and butter, just like it has been in the past – Alex Bowman has cracked the playoffs in all but one of his nine seasons. He also has new faces in his team: car chief Josh Kirk, mechanic Alex Mueller, interior specialist TJ DiBlasi, and engineer Jonas Bell.

“A lot of changes going forward at the end of this year. I’m excited to work with a new group of guys and see where things go. It’s going to be a challenge, like relearning everybody. But it was tough, definitely not what anybody wanted last year, after the momentum we had through the summer. But that’s what happens sometimes,” Alex Bowman continued.

Rick Hendrick’s star has his hands on deck for the first challenge. However, it is going to be tougher due to Mother Nature.

Gearing up for an icy threat

Inclement weather is welcoming NASCAR with open arms right at the start of 2026. Snowstorms and harsh cold weather have ravaged Winston-Salem, North Carolina, where the Cookout Clash race is scheduled. So NASCAR announced it was postponing Saturday’s practice, qualifying, and heat races for the Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium. The sessions will now be held from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, with a last chance qualifier still set for 6 p.m. and the main event for 8.

And Alex Bowman is gearing up for the snowy challenge. “I’m curious to see what’s going to happen this weekend. It’s definitely going to be cold; it was cold last year but not that cold. For me, it’s not that different. As a driver, we fight the heat all the time so it’s a nice change to drive when it’s cold. From the race team perspective, there are a lot of factors on the technical side that the team will have to fight with to try to keep things going through some really cold temperatures.”

Clearly, Rick Hendrick’s driver has a confident attitude for 2026. We can only wait and see how the season pans out for Alex Bowman.