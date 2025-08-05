Rick Ware Racing to Honor Motorsports Legend With Special Tribute at Watkins Glen

Nestled in the picturesque Finger Lakes region of New York, Watkins Glen International, often simply called “The Glen,” is more than just a racetrack. This iconic venue, born from humble beginnings on public roads in 1948, quickly evolved into a premier racing destination. It has hosted some of the most celebrated names in motorsports, including legends like Jim Clark and Jackie Stewart. From thrilling sports car battles to NASCAR’s high-speed duels, Watkins Glen has a timeless charm that captivates drivers and fans alike, offering a perfect blend of challenging turns and breathtaking scenery.

As the roar of engines fills the air once more at this revered American racing temple, an exciting new tribute is set to add another memorable chapter to The Glen’s storied legacy. This weekend, a familiar roar will be joined by a wave of nostalgia as the Rick Ware Racing team prepares to pay homage not to a driver, but to a daredevil who redefined the limits of courage and showmanship.

Evel Knievel tribute paint scheme at Watkins Glen

In NASCAR, paint schemes are more than sponsors’ logos, they’re storytelling tools. Each race car often features different designs to reflect partnerships, special occasions, or fan connections. These rotating visuals help teams stand out and energize the fanbase, turning every weekend into a distinctive visual experience.

The No. 51 Ford Mustang driven by Cody Ware will head to Watkins Glen International this weekend sporting a bold tribute paint scheme dedicated to legendary stuntman Evel Knievel. This iconic track, known for its elevation changes and road-course challenges, is the perfect backdrop for a splash of Indiana-born daredevil energy mixed with American nostalgia.

As per sources, team owner Rick Ware has secured a marketing partnership with the Knievel Family. At Sunday’s Go Bowling at The Glen race, their car will feature an Evel Knievel-themed paint scheme as the primary livery. This silhouette design with American stars and Evel Knievel on his motorcycle honors the late stunt legend known worldwide for his daring motorcycle jumps and larger-than-life personality.

“Evel Knievel didn’t just ride a motorcycle, he flew it. I remember watching him jump buses, fountains, anything you could line up in front of him. And he made it a must-see event every time. I didn’t just see it on television, I was there. His career was filled with jaw-dropping moments that people will never forget. Being able to promote the Evel Knievel Museum in Las Vegas through our race team is our way of keeping those legendary feats front and center,” said Rick Ware about his love for the motorcycle legend.

And, it’s not just the paint job. Cody Ware will also don a firesuit that mimics the iconic design of Knievel’s leathers. The firesuit will become part of the newly relocated Evel Knievel Museum, opening soon in Las Vegas’s Arts District. It will be displayed in the museum’s collection alongside original motorcycles and memorabilia. “Never in a million years would I have ever thought a firesuit of mine would be in any museum, let alone the Evel Knievel Museum,” said Cody Ware.

As Watkins Glen gears up for another thrilling weekend, this Evel Knievel tribute serves as a reminder that motorsports isn’t just about speed. It’s about legacy, spectacle, and emotion. For fans old and new, the tribute is storytelling on wheels, bringing the spirit of a legend roaring back to life.

Can the Evel Knievel paint scheme help Cody Ware fly?

Rick Ware Racing has steadily built a reputation as a determined and growing presence in NASCAR. They started from humble roots and expanded into multiple racing disciplines. Founded by Rick Ware, a lifelong racer and motorsports enthusiast, the team has diversified its efforts across NASCAR Cup Series, IMSA endurance racing, and even NHRA Top Fuel drag racing. Despite limited resources compared to powerhouse teams and an ongoing charter battle, RWR has shown flashes of competitiveness.

However, Cody Ware’s 2025 NASCAR season has been challenging. The driver and team owner’s son has endured a difficult year with multiple incidents, DNFs, and results far below expectations. Just take a look at these numbers. In 23 races, Cody has zero wins but seven DNFs. Concerningly, his average start and finish stand at 34.91 and 30.04, respectively. As a result, he sits 36th in the driver’s rankings, 616 points behind leader William Byron.

Cody’s last race at Iowa was a disaster, too, as he qualified 35th and finished in the 32nd position. It continued his 30s-finish streak, which restarted at Sonoma. While Cody’s talent is evident, the season’s results highlight the uphill battle for both driver and team to consistently contend against better-funded teams.

Now, as Rick Ware Racing debuts the special Evel Knievel paint scheme at Watkins Glen, there is a hopeful symbolic boost for Cody Ware to “fly” higher this season. The daring spirit of Knievel might just inspire some breakthrough moments on one of NASCAR’s most historic and challenging road courses. Whether the paint scheme translates into better results remains to be seen. But the team’s relentless pursuit of progress continues with optimism.