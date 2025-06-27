Fans Stunned as Ex-NASCAR Owner Agrees to Buy Out Cup Team

There’s a quiet tremor running through the NASCAR community. One of the founders of Spire Motorsports has entered an agreement to purchase the team owned by Rick Ware and is jumping back into the stock car series because he believes the current charters are grossly undervalued. This move by T.J. Puchyr signals his return to the Cup Series landscape. On the surface, it’s a straightforward ownership change, but beneath the surface lies the complex charter system and ongoing legal wrangles that lend this deal far more significance.

RWR, which currently fields the No. 51 car for Cody Ware, owns two charters but faces a high-stakes lawsuit from Jimmie Johnson’s Legacy Motor Club over a disputed charter sale initially slated for 2026. While RWR successfully fended off Legacy’s attempt at a preliminary injunction in April, arguing drafting errors and lease commitments, the underlying conflict remains unresolved, threatening the team’s future operations.

In April, LMC sued RWR, claiming the teams agreed to transfer Charter 27 for 2026; RWR insists they had agreed to sell Charter 36 in 2027. A North Carolina judge denied Legacy’s injunction request, to which Rick Ware responded, “RWR is gratified by the court’s decision in this case. It’s good to be vindicated,” allowing RWR to pursue other charters and leases.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Through countersuits, RWR has painted Legacy’s complaint as a bid to distort “the actual facts and is a misguided attempt to tarnish our reputation. We are confident that the truth will prevail and look forward to swiftly resolving this matter through the proper legal channels,” while insisting they’ll have both charters back by 2027 once lease terms with RFK Racing end.

AD

That backdrop sets the stage for Puchyr’s move. As a co-founder of Spire, which he and Jeff Dickerson launched in 2018 by acquiring Furniture Row Racing’s charter, he built a three-car squad now vying for wins. Puchyr also mentioned, “I am bullish on wanting to build a three-car team. I believe in the France family and the direction of the sport, and I want the rest of the shareholders and industry to know that I believe the charters are worth $75 million or more.” Puchyr believes NASCAR charters are “grossly undervalued,” targeting a three-car RWR operation by 2027, with Rick Ware remaining involved and all existing staff retained.

Transitioning from decades of under-resourced efforts to a fully backed three-car team could reshape RWR’s competitiveness, but fans aren’t all convinced. “Whoa, didn’t see Rick Ware selling his NASCAR team,” one Redditor fretted, capturing the surprise in the garage as Puchyr’s purchase was revealed. Let’s have a glance at the overall sentiment.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Fans take on T.J. Puchyr’s purchase

“Rest in pieces Cody Ware’s career.” Cody Ware has piloted RWR’s No. 51 entry since 2019, weathering sponsorship droughts and equipment shortfalls. With inconsistent finishes, one top-10 in 2024, and a 32nd-place owner ranking, fans worry Puchyr’s buyout may sideline Ware or radically overhaul the lineup.

“Ware has done the second-most charter transactions in the industry, only to Spire, and at one point held four. Now he’s trying to rebuild his organization and win races with his son as the driver, something Puchyr wants to help him achieve.” Rick Ware’s charter flurry, from leasing deals to near-sales, mirrors Spire’s early strategy: acquire underpriced assets, then expand. Puchyr’s vision echoes that playbook, signaling he intends not just to stabilize but to grow RWR around Cody’s seat and two additional charters.

“Crazy RWR has a lease agreement and sale agreement for its two charters, but now they’re going to try and grow to three charters… JFC, this sport, lol.” Indeed, RWR currently leases Charter 36 to RFK Racing for 2025–26 and holds Charter 27 tied up in litigation. Puchyr’s pledge to add a third charter underscores his conviction that multi-car teams wield strategic advantage, despite NASCAR’s capped charter market.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Curious how RFK gets a third charter now. Interesting development.” RFK Racing’s lease of RWR’s charter enabled them to field the No. 60. If Puchyr repatriates both RWR charters by 2027, RFK’s charter pipeline could tighten, potentially forcing them into new lease or purchase negotiations. Only time will tell how the situation will unfold.