Federal Judge Hands Jimmie Johnson & Co. a Major Win in $100M Dispute Amid Ongoing Lawsuit

Jimmie Johnson, the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and Legacy Motor Club co-owner, kicked off a lawsuit battle back in April this year when he sued Rick Ware Racing over a soured charter deal. The agreement, which was meant to secure a third charter for Legacy’s expansion plans starting in 2026, has just taken a new turn, in Johnson’s and LMC’s favor.

Rick Ware Racing had fired back with a countersuit in June, claiming mix-ups over which specific charter was on the table and when the transfer would happen. This was fueled by the entry of T.J. Puchyr, co-founder of Spire Motorsports, who aimed to buy those charters from RWR, ultimately getting a TPO from the court, halting RWR’s and Puchyr’s plans. And now, the judge has given a new update on the case.

Court delivers key ruling in charter clash

In a significant turn for Legacy Motor Club, a North Carolina Superior Court judge granted their request for a preliminary injunction on August 22, blocking Rick Ware Racing from selling either of its two charters until the full litigation wraps up. This builds on an earlier temporary restraining order issued July 31, which halted the immediate closure of Ware’s deal with Puchyr for 10 days while requiring Legacy to post a $5 million bond. The injunction now extends that protection, ensuring no charters change hands amid the ongoing suit.

Fox Sports reporter Bob Pockrass captured the development succinctly on X. “A North Carolina judge has granted a preliminary injunction keeping Rick Ware Racing from selling either of its charters until their litigation with Legacy Motor Club is resolved. Legacy had sought the injunction.”

— Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) August 22, 2025

This ruling underscores the court’s view that Legacy has a stronger case, rooted in the March 3 Charter Purchase Agreement for what was reportedly a record $45 million price tag. It prevents Ware from offloading assets that could undermine Legacy’s claims, buying time for a deeper dive into the contract’s validity and the alleged discrepancies over charter numbers, No. 36 versus No. 27, the latter currently leased to RFK Racing for Ryan Preece‘s No. 60 car.

