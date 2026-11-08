Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Distances Past Jack Roush Benching From Controversial Cup Star’s Drama

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. knows the cost of racing too aggressively. But while he has been benched for his on-track antics, he believes Carson Hocevar’s situation is different. The two share more than a reputation for chaos, with nicknames like “Wrecky” and “Hurricane” reflecting their fiery styles. And ahead of the Homestead-Miami season finale, Stenhouse sees plenty of his younger self in Hocevar.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In conversation with reporter Tim Moore, Stenhouse Jr. set the record straight about his thoughts on the two parallels with different outcomes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I did it, you know; the reason I set out is because I was pushing the car harder than it could go and making mistakes. I wasn’t intentionally spinning out or wrecking people. So I think it’s totally different,” Stenhouse Jr. laughed.

Multiple evidence-backed differences add weight to Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s statement. Roush Fenway Racing‘s action against the Xfinity Series rookie came after he crashed out of five of the first 12 races. The team ultimately decided to sit him out of the car when he destroyed one of his cars in pre-practice and wrecked another one just eight laps into the Charlotte race.

ADVERTISEMENT

The team was thoroughly done with the damage he brought to his own garage, and the financial implications that followed because of his on-track aggression and reckless driving, catching the wall or competitors constantly.

On the contrary, Hocevar’s race suspension came after he intentionally brake-checked Austin Cindric. Hocevar continued to reverse-ram the No. 2 car despite his spotter asking him to stop and focus on his race instead. Hocevar pulled the dangerous maneuver on Cindric multiple times, by applying over 1,000 pounds of brake pressure to ensure the Team Penske driver suffered from the contact.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stenhouse was quick to draw a line between his own suspension and Hocevar’s. The veteran said his benching under Jack Roush came from rookie mistakes and pushing the car beyond its limits, not deliberate retaliation.

Not only are the two situations that resulted in the suspension different in nature, but the drivers also had two very different intentions or reasons behind their polarizing actions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was only in his rookie season of a nationwide NASCAR series and struggled to navigate his aggression on-track, resulting in multiple crashes that brought him more damage than the other drivers involved. After observing his wreckage for multiple races, the team decided to teach the driver a lesson by sitting him out for a race.

When it comes to Carson Hocevar, the driver has drawn many eyeballs this season for his reckless on- and off-track behavior, where he initially failed to take accountability for his actions, making the other drivers furious. The No.77 driver has had multiple race-altering run-ins with drivers who were in title contention and has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons this year, besides his strong performance and form.

ADVERTISEMENT

The driver has so far had a physical altercation with Ryan Blaney post-race in Bristol, has flipped off Corey Heim at the Brickyard 400, and has run a 6% discount on his merchandise after his on-track battle with Brad Keselowski went poorly. And while Spire Motorsports has backed the driver and has refused to take action so far, his brake-checking move was the final nail in the coffin.

Spire Motorsports CEO Jeff Dickerson expressed his disappointment at the Cup Series star, and Hocevar read the room to follow it up with multiple sincere apologies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another important distinction between the two suspensions is the nature of the consequences that followed. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was asked to work with his crew and mechanics at the shop to repair the cars he had wrecked. The hands-on job did its magic, and Stenhouse Jr. returned as a changed man on the track with no DNFs for the rest of the season. The driver went on to win two consecutive Xfinity Series Championships in 2011 and 2012, respectively.

The suspension ultimately made him a better driver and brought a major shift in his mindset.

However, Carson Hocevar’s suspension by Spire Motorsports was followed by penalties from NASCAR, and rightly so. The driver crossed the line by showcasing a lack of sportsmanship, professionalism, and accountability not just during the Martinsville incident between him and Cindric, but throughout the 2026 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now that Hocevar has also vowed to be a changed man and improve himself in the upcoming season, the $100,000 fine and 25-point deduction from his championship tally did not sting as much as watching a different driver get behind the wheel of his No. 77 car did.

While Hocevar did not miss out on a championship battle as he was out of contention, he understands he represents the team’s sponsors and the organization and how it affects the brand that allowed him to compete at the highest level of stock car racing. And although Hocevar will stay at Spire Motorsports for the 2027 season, the team will expect his apology to resonate in his actions in the upcoming season.

And for Stenhouse Jr., his Hocevar consequences days are now in the past, as he looks forward to working with Hyak Motorsports, welcoming his baby girl, and spending some time with his folks at the shop as he prepares for the 2027 season.