Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Endorses NASCAR’s Creative Turn With Ryan Blaney in Spirited 3-Word Message

NASCAR has all along been fueled by speed and competition. But lately, the way the sport reaches its public has undergone a change. Among the roar of engines and race-day nerves, drivers are increasingly doing the duties of entertainers and ambassadors. Promotional shoots, off-the-wall videos, and cross-sport encounters are increasingly as much a part of NASCAR as are pit stops and checkered flags. Who expected Chase Briscoe to be at the WWE Raw event in Las Vegas?

But for drivers like Ricky Stenhouse Jr., these moments are more than just obligations; they’re an opportunity to reveal new aspects of their personalities. Stenhouse and company are taking advantage of an opportunity to be seen by larger audiences. These off-track moments are helping to redefine what it means to be a NASCAR driver in 2025.

However, Ryan Blaney’s theatricals have stood out. He was orchestrating the promotional video for NASCAR’s In-season challenge. However, when Ricky Stenhouse Jr. mentioned that this theme was inspired by Denny Hamlin’s bracket challenges, his livid response of “Noooo!” has gone viral. Interestingly, for Stenhouse, this switch in role from Blaney wasn’t new, as he revealed the behind-the-scenes stories of a fun NASCAR activity.

Ryan Blaney has hidden talents apart from just racing

During a recent media session, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was asked, “You were in the video promoting the new in-season challenge. Did you know that Ryan Blaney was capable of that kind of delivery? Or was it a complete surprise when you screamed No on your face?” The video, intended to hype up the sport’s new in-season challenge, saw Blaney deliver a performance that left a lasting impression not just on fans but on Stenhouse himself.

When pressed about whether he expected such a delivery from Ryan Blaney, Stenhouse said, “Na, I’ve been around rings a lot over the years. Now he did, he did a perfect job. I knew he had that in him, so we had a lot of fun shooting that. Sure, there are a lot of outtakes that they have. I don’t know if they’ll ever release them. I hope not. But we had a lot of fun with that shoot. It’s cool to see NASCAR getting us together to do creative stuff like that.” Stenhouse’s enthusiasm for the shoot was clear, but it was his playful honesty that stood out.

The three-word message “I hope not” became a spirited endorsement of both the fun and the unpredictability that comes with NASCAR’s creative turn. Reflecting on the shoot, Stenhouse drew a comparison to the energy and camaraderie of 90s country music videos, recalling scenes of musicians and friends just having a good time. He was referring to Alan Jackson’s song, “Whose Cheating Who?” The video featured Arnold Schwarzenegger, John Andretti, Bill Elliott, Ernie Irwin and Mark Martin.

“I feel like back in the day, I think of 90s country music videos, you know. Dale Jarret, the boys are sitting around. What was that, Allen Jackson went country? Maybe it was a video, you know, stuff like that was super cool. And you know. I think the fans are enjoying it as well, and we had a good time doing them,” he said, noting how these projects harken back to a time when personality and playfulness were front and center in sports and entertainment.

For Stenhouse and likely for many fans, these glimpses behind the scenes are a refreshing addition to the NASCAR experience. Finally, the drivers are using their influence beyond the racetrack, and this was missing for the past few years, likely because of COVID and the changing landscape of the sport.

NASCAR’s Driver Ambassador Program has more incentives than just extra dollars

NASCAR’s push into creative content isn’t just about entertainment; it’s also about expanding the sport’s reach and building the personal brands of its drivers. Stenhouse, for one, sees real value in these new opportunities. “I really enjoy it, I think it’s good for you. Know my brand. That’s what I’m using it for, to get out and do things that I feel like over the last 5, six years, we haven’t been able to do as an industry,” he explained.

The opportunity to get on big podcasts, throw first pitches, or partner with networks like MLB Network is more than just a perk; it’s part of a strategy to expand NASCAR’s fan base, to reach out to new audiences. For Stenhouse, the experience of being able to promote the sport beyond the racetrack has been fun and fulfilling. And NASCAR is looking to pitch for engagement and entertainment, be it on track or off-track be centered around their drivers.

“I’m just taking the opportunity to try and build our fan base. Build my fan base, you know, outside of the East track, it’s been a lot of fun. It’s enjoyable, especially for me, to do other sports. I’m a big sports guy and I love playing all sports and have him my whole life. So you try and look for different opportunities like that,” he shared.

Creativity is a turn not only for viral videos or laughs, but also for what previous generations have wanted: Evolving the image of NASCAR and its drivers for a new age. Gone are the days when NASCAR is only competing against other sporting series like MLB, NBA or F1; they are battling for the attention of casual fans who are on platforms like Netflix, Prime Video and other social media platforms.