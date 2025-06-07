Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Exposes Vicious Conspiracy Against Carson Hocevar Days After Kevin Harvick’s Warning

Carson Hocevar doesn’t apologize for who he is. At just 22, the Spire Motorsports driver has already made a name for himself in the NASCAR Cup Series, not with wins, but with bold moves and grit. It started earlier this season in Atlanta, where Hocevar pushed Kyle Busch to the limit. It ended with Busch furious over the radio, saying he is “going to wreck his a—.” That same day, Ryan Blaney spun after a miscalculated bump from the No. 77 car, and Ross Chastain walked away from a post-race talk with clear disappointment.

But if you thought Hocevar would tone it down, think again. In the face of mounting criticism, Hocevar stood firm. “We’re here to win races, not be a boy band and love each other and play on the playground together,” he said in a defiant tone that caught everyone’s attention. That phrase, not to be a boy band, became more than a quote. It became his brand. It revealed how Hocevar sees himself: a racer first, not someone interested in handshakes or group hugs. The NASCAR world took notice. Some praised the grit. Others felt it was a red flag. But the message was clear: Carson Hocevar wasn’t here to make friends.

Weeks later, that same fire has turned into something darker. In Nashville, Hocevar made another bold move, too bold for some. He wrecked Ricky Stenhouse Jr. early in the race and walked away with a career-best second place. But in the aftermath, things spiraled and rumors started floating. And now, the garage has made him a marked man. Stenhouse has blown the lid off something bigger, a quiet, vicious conspiracy aimed straight at Hocevar’s head.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

NASCAR garage wants to teach Carson Hocevar a lesson

At Nashville Superspeedway, Carson Hocevar had his best Cup Series race yet. He finished second behind Ryan Blaney, a career-high mark. But his shining moment came with a dark shadow. On Lap 106, Hocevar dove deep into Turn 3, straight into the rear bumper of Ricky Stenhouse Jr. The No. 47 Chevrolet slammed into the wall, ending Stenhouse’s race early and crushing his playoff hopes. This was his first DNF in the ongoing season.

The wreck didn’t just ruin Stenhouse’s day, it lit a fire in the NASCAR garage. According to reporter Jeff Gluck, after the incident, Stenhouse received a flood of texts from other drivers asking him to wreck Hocevar. “Ricky Stenhouse Jr says he understands Carson Hocevar’s explanation for their accident, but he got a bunch of texts from people in the garage about how he should either wreck Hocevar or do what he did to Kyle Busch. So, he doesn’t think Hocevar should keep going down that road,” Gluck reported.

Notably, this storm had been building. Just days earlier, Kevin Harvick, former Cup series driver and broadcaster, issued a clear warning. “He’s got the speed to be able to back up what he does on the racetrack. Until it’s continuously with the guys that race in the top five, that’s when it’ll become more difficult… Ross Chastain, we saw everything that happened with Hendrick, and it slowed him down for a while, in my opinion,” he had said.

Harvick’s words reminded everyone that NASCAR is a brotherhood. And that brotherhood has long memories. Hocevar might’ve thought speed could save him, but Harvick knew better. Notably, drivers like Josh Berry had openly called it out. “Might finally see the No. 77 get punched after that,” he said over the radio. That wasn’t said in frustration. That was a prediction. Berry, like others, sees the pattern and the consequences. Whether it’s a wreck, a block, or a pit lane shove, something’s coming for Hocevar.

To his credit, Hocevar didn’t duck the issue. He picked up the phone and called Stenhouse. The two talked it out. “Yeah, I mean, it was productive. I and I both have the reputation for being aggressive at times. We reminded each other that, even with those reputations, we’ve raced each other very well… So yeah, I thought it was productive, and based on his comments, it seemed like it was received well,” Hocevar said. Ricky Stenhouse Jr agreed. The conversation gave both of them some perspective. But even after they cleared the air, the storm outside kept growing.

Now, as Hocevar tries to focus on racing, the noise around him keeps getting louder. Stenhouse may have forgiven him, but others haven’t. The conspiracy isn’t just whispers. It’s an action waiting to explode. But instead of changing, Hocevar keeps racing like nothing’s different. And that’s what makes this story more than a feud. Because while the garage sees trouble, others see a spark that they once witnessed in the heyday of the sport.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Hocevar on being compared to Dale Earnhardt Sr.

Carson Hocevar is only 22. He hasn’t won a Cup race yet. But people are already comparing him to the “Intimidator”, Dale Earnhardt Sr., and Hocevar knows it. After his Nashville antics, Dale Earnhardt Jr. compared him to his father. In a chat with Prime Video, he picked Hocevar and said, “People are probably gonna go crazy over this one.” When asked about it at Michigan, Hocevar didn’t play along. “If I win seven championships, I would potentially call, want to, whatever,” he said.

Then he paused and added with sincerity, “But it’s obviously, if you’re gonna get compared to one guy, that’s the guy.” Still, he pushed back against the idea that he’s trying to be someone else. “I don’t think I’m new to anything. I think I’m a new me, and I think that’s everything about me that’s real. Like, I’m not trying to play a part or try to fit a role or trying to pretend to be anybody, you know?” He made it clear that the perception doesn’t define him.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“That’s for everybody else to decide what they get and perceive of me. But I know who I am and, ultimately, I want to be known as me. And sometimes that leads to comparisons.” For Carson Hocevar, the journey is just beginning. But as he racks up fast finishes and fierce feuds, one thing is certain: he won’t be ignored. Whether he’s a rising hero or a rogue on the run from retaliation, he’s at the center of NASCAR’s latest storm.