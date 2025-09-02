NASCAR Driver Silences Garage Rumors Addressing ‘Team Exit’ Speculations for 2026

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has been a steady presence in NASCAR’s Cup Series, shifting to Hyak Motorsports for the 2025 season after years with JTG Daugherty Racing. This move followed a multi-year contract extension signed in 2024, keeping him behind the wheel of the No. 47 Chevrolet. Yet, as the year unfolds, his performance hasn’t matched past highs, sitting at 29th in standings with one top-5 and three top-10 finishes. What does this mean for his future?

His last victory came at Talladega in October 2024, a thrilling overtime finish that edged out Brad Keselowski by just 0.006 seconds. Without a win in 2025 so far, whispers in the garage have grown louder about possible changes ahead. These talks stem from a season that’s fallen short of expectations for the Olive Branch, Mississippi, native. But how true are these speculations? Let’s hear from Ricky himself.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. addresses exit rumors head-on

On SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. opened up about the swirling rumors during a candid interview, putting the focus on his commitment to Hyak Motorsports. “We redid my contract last year with Hyak Motorsport and, you know, so I’m here through 26 and unless they tell me otherwise, or unless you know, we redo another one and stay there for longer,” he stated, directly tackling the speculation about a potential departure to teams like Spire Motorsports.

This came amid reports linking him to the No. 7 car, which Justin Haley currently drives, as Spire weighs options post-2025. Stenhouse’s words highlight the stability from his 2024 extension, which locked him in through at least next year, a deal announced when the team was still JTG Daugherty before its rebrand.

Building on that, Stenhouse emphasized the team’s ongoing efforts to improve. “Mike and the boys are, like I said, we’re working hard, trying to figure out how we can get some consistency and a little bit more speed and head into the offseason so we can hit the ground running for next year,” he added, referring to crew chief Mike Kelley and the crew. This reflects a backstory of resilience; after joining in 2020, Stenhouse delivered key moments like the 2023 Daytona 500 win, his third Cup victory, which boosted the single-car operation.

Despite the 2025 struggles, no poles, and an average finish around 22nd, the driver pointed to shared goals, drawing from his early sprint car days, where he earned Rookie of the Year honors in multiple series. The 37-year-old’s history adds depth to his stance. Starting in karts at age six, he amassed 47 wins before sprint cars, then claimed back-to-back Xfinity titles in 2011 and 2012 with Roush Fenway. His Cup transition in 2013 earned him Rookie of the Year, setting a foundation of perseverance.

Now, facing these rumors, Stenhouse’s response underscores loyalty amid challenges, like the Darlington 30th-place finish in August 2025. With clarity on his team plans, eyes turn to Stenhouse’s financial landscape. How has his career shaped his earnings as he navigates 2025?

Inside Stenhouse Jr.’s 2025 finances

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s net worth stands at an estimated $30 million in 2025, built from a mix of racing payouts and smart ventures. His annual salary with Hyak Motorsports hovers around $3 million, a figure consistent since his multi-year deal. “Stenhouse Jr. is estimated to have earned approximately $3 million per year during his time in the Cup Series with Hyak Motorsports,” notes one analysis, tying into his role as the team’s anchor since the rebrand. This pay reflects his value, especially after delivering the organization’s first Daytona 500 triumph two years ago, which elevated sponsor visibility.

Beyond the track, endorsements play a big part, with partners like SunnyD, Kroger, and NOS Energy Drink adding to his income. “He has partnered with several prominent brands, including SunnyD, Kroger, Cottonelle, and NOS Energy Drink,” sources confirm, showing how these deals supplement his salary. Career earnings from 2011 to 2015 alone topped $14.58 million in purses, per records, and his part-time Xfinity stints with Big Machine Racing keep cash flowing. These streams support his lifestyle, including the recent $12.2 million sale of his 140-acre North Carolina estate, bought for $3.8 million in 2013.

Investments further bolster his wealth, such as owning Stenhouse Jr. Marshall Racing in the World of Outlaws series. “As owner of Stenhouse Jr. Marshall Racing, he has been central to the team’s impressive run in the World of Outlaws, behind 32 series wins,” highlights his off-track business savvy. Paired with real estate flips and brand collaborations like one with mortgage firm Rate, these moves show a driver planning long-term. At 37, with 454 Cup starts under his belt, Stenhouse’s finances mirror a career of calculated risks paying off.