Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Keeps Tensions High, Issues Graves 4-Word Warning to Carson Hocevar

Last week at Mexico City’s Viva México 250, Carson Hocevar’s No. 77 Chevy skidded into Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s No. 47 Chevy with 10 laps to go, grinding the race to a halt. This marked the second incident between the two drivers after Nashville shenanigans, which eventually ended in a peace deal. NASCAR’s debut south of the border, already electric with Shane van Gisbergen’s pole and Daniel Suárez’s Xfinity triumph, soured as Hocevar’s blunder stole the spotlight.

The real heat flared after the checkered flag. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., fuming, marched to Hocevar’s car, unloading after the Spire driver’s brake-hop in the stadium section sent Stenhouse’s No. 47 spinning. Stenhouse promised to retaliate and hurled some not-so-sweet words at the Spire Motorsports driver. “I’m going to beat your a– when we get back to the States.” Many fans were expecting a Kyle Busch 2.0 scenario for the race in Pocono, but for the time being, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is sticking to vocal threats.

Tensions haven’t cooled. In a recent interview, Stenhouse issued a four-word warning to Hocevar: “Looking over his shoulder.” He added, “Honestly tired of talking about the kid eventually it’ll come to a head you know in the right place right time. Eventually we’ll cross the bridge when we get there but he’d probably be looking over his shoulder for a long time and really see how it goes.”

Stenhouse’s patience is razor-thin after Mexico and Nashville, where Hocevar’s contact wrecked his race. With Pocono’s Great American Getaway 400 looming, his words hint at payback on the 2.5-mile triangle. Hocevar’s speed makes him a target, and Stenhouse, no stranger to scraps, isn’t letting this slide. The feud’s simmering, ready to boil over.

