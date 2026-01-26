Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Ready to Settle Beef With Veteran Driver One Year After Getting Into a Fight

If there’s one place in NASCAR where tempers boil faster than engines overheat, it’s Bowman Gray Stadium. It’s called ‘The Madhouse’ for a reason! The venue has built its reputation on bent sheet metal, post-race confrontations, and drivers settling scores the old-fashioned way. Right on the track itself. From legendary short-track feuds to fights that spilled beyond the pit wall, chaos has always been part of the show in Winston-Salem.

Now, that history is bubbling back to the surface as the 2026 Cook Out Clash heads back to Bowman Gray. One year after a qualifying crash turned heated words into something more personal, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is walking straight into enemy territory, and the timing couldn’t be more combustible.

NASCAR fight Round 2 at 2026 Clash

Team AmeriVet’s poster for the 2026 Cook Out Clash doesn’t bother with subtlety, branding the showdown as “The Rumble at the Madhouse.” On one side stands their contender, Burt Myers, the undisputed king of Bowman Gray, labeled the People’s Champion after stacking up 11 Modified titles at the famously unforgiving short track.

On the other is Ricky Stenhouse Jr., cast as Public Enemy Number One, a Daytona 500 winner whose aggressive, elbows-out style has never played well with local favorites. The imagery is intentional, and the message is clear. This is personal! The post doesn’t just promote a race; it openly teases unfinished business.

One year after tempers flared and metal crumpled, Bowman Gray is being positioned as the place where things get settled. Not through interviews or social media posts. But under the lights, inches from the wall, where reputations are either reinforced or ripped apart.

That tension traces directly back to the 2025 Clash weekend. Burt Myers was fighting to race his way into the main event during the 75-lap Last Chance Qualifier, running inside the top 10 and looking every bit like a threat to advance. On Lap 61, Myers’ No. 50 CitruSafe Cleaner Chevrolet attempted to clear Stenhouse after moving him out of the groove.

Instead, their bumpers touched at the worst possible moment. Myers spun through the infield grass and slammed the wall head-on, destroying the front end of his car and ending his night on the spot. Oil spilled onto the track, triggering the first red flag of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Myers climbed out unharmed, but his chance at the 200-lap main event was gone.

Stenhouse didn’t shy away from the moment either. Under the post, the NASCAR Cup driver leaned into the hype with a pointed reply of his own: “Looking forward to getting back to the Clash, and putting our @ChefBoyardee 47 in the show this year. Welcome to join @BurtMyers.”

The response only added fuel to the fire. Rather than defusing last year’s NASCAR fight controversy, Stenhouse embraced the narrative being built around him. And at the Madhouse, words like those aren’t forgotten. They’re bookmarked for January nights when bumpers talk louder than tweets.

Weather could turn the Clash into a survival test

As if the emotional tension between Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Burt Myers wasn’t enough, Mother Nature is now threatening to steal the spotlight at Bowman Gray Stadium. Winston-Salem is currently dealing with sleet and freezing rain, and multiple weather advisories suggest conditions could worsen just as the Cook Out Clash weekend gets underway. But beyond precipitation, the real concern is the cold – the kind of cold NASCAR rarely has to race in.

Forecasts indicate race weekend temperatures hovering between 15 and 25 degrees Fahrenheit, with even lower readings expected once the sun goes down. That puts the Clash in line to be one of the coldest races in modern NASCAR history. Extreme cold doesn’t just test drivers physically; it impacts tire grip, brake performance, and engine reliability, especially on a tight, flat quarter-mile like Bowman Gray where mechanical grip is everything.

Saturday could be especially brutal. Practice and support races for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour and Sportsman division are expected to begin in temperatures as low as 17°F, creeping up only slightly to around 22° by midday. Add in a nearly 50% chance of precipitation, and teams could be battling slick track conditions before the Cup cars even roll out.

Sunday offers marginal relief at best. While daytime highs may reach 28°, temperatures are projected to dip back below 17° by race time. With 200 green-flag laps on the schedule, the Clash could quickly turn into a test of endurance. The question will be not just who’s fastest, but who can survive the cold, the chaos, and the Madhouse itself.

If the weather holds, Bowman Gray won’t just host a race. It’ll host a reckoning.