Who Is Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s Wife? Everything You Need to Know About Madyson Goodfleisch

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won the 2023 Daytona 500 and celebrated this victory by marrying Madyson Joye Goodfleisch in a beautiful outdoor ceremony. As a NASCAR Cup Series driver, Stenhouse’s wins, especially his exciting overtime win at Daytona in 2023, have attracted a lot of attention from fans. But his relationship with Goodfleisch has just as much been in the spotlight.

Who is Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s wife, Madyson Goodfleisch?

Madyson Joye Goodfleisch is a Kentucky native recognized as the wife of NASCAR star Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Born in the early 1990s, she grew up near Lake Cumberland, which influenced her love for water settings, as she noted during wedding planning.

She attended high school in Kentucky before pursuing higher education, earning a Bachelor’s degree in Communications from Ohio State University in 2016. Goodfleisch transitioned into motorsports professionally, starting at Richard Childress Racing in licensing and retail roles. She blends marketing talent and a love for racing, which benefits Stenhouse’s pursuits.

What is Madyson Goodfleisch’s height and age?

Madyson Goodfleisch is approximately 30 years old as of 2026, having been born in 1995, as per Playersbio. She stands at about 5 feet 7 inches tall, a height that complements her poised public appearances alongside Stenhouse. Her exact religion is not widely known, but her Instagram bio states “Lover of Jesus,” which suggests she is Christian. This aligns with her family-oriented posts.

When did Ricky Stenhouse Jr meet Madyson Goodfleisch?

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Madyson Goodfleisch met in 2020 at his Slide Job Ranch in North Carolina. He bought the ranch in 2014 and started developing it with animals in 2019. Their relationship began after Stenhouse’s breakup with Danica Patrick in 2017. They confirmed they were dating in May 2020 on her social media.

The ranch was important to their connection, and Stenhouse often shared its progress online, bringing Goodfleisch into his life. She felt a comforting familiarity with him, describing a “gentle recognition” of their destined paths on Valentine’s Day 2024.

They got engaged in November 2021 during a hike at Cathedral Rock in Sedona, Arizona. Stenhouse proposed to her there, and he shared this moment on X.

They married on October 26, 2022, at Runnymede along the Ashley River in South Carolina. Their wedding had 200 guests, including NASCAR friends like Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin. The event had a “modern glam” theme, featuring a mirrored aisle and custom vows, while Goodfleisch wore a Berta Bridal gown.

“We enjoy a lot of the same things. We love dirt racing, we love good country music, and we love playing golf together,” says Stenhouse Jr. about his wife.

What does Madyson Goodfleisch do for a living?

Madyson Goodfleisch has built a career in motorsports communications and partnerships. She started at Richard Childress Racing as the licensing and retail manager and later became manager of partnerships, marketing, and licensing until 2021.

From 2021 to 2022, she was the director of partnerships at Marty Snider & Associates, a media firm in Charlotte. Currently, she works as the communications manager for the Drivers Advisory Council, a group of NASCAR Cup drivers focused on improving the sport.

Her job involves reaching out and using her communications degree to connect racing with business.

Meet Madyson Goodfleisch and Ricky Stenhouse Jr’ children

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Madyson Goodfleisch have one child, a son named Stetson. Stetson is often shown on her social media as “Stetson’s mom.” Public records do not mention any daughters. Stetson was born after their marriage in 2022 and appears in family photos on their ranch with animals.

He is too young to be involved in football or other sports. The couple values their privacy and mainly shares posts about their ranch life. There are no reports of other children or any interest in football from them.

Madyson Goodfleisch is expected to have a net worth between $500,000 and $1 million by 2025. This wealth mainly comes from her work in motorsports with Richard Childress Racing, Marty Snider & Associates, and the Drivers’ Advisory Council.

She does not seem to have any major brand endorsements or owned brands. Her income is primarily from salaries in communications and partnerships, estimated to be between $80,000 and $150,000 a year, based on what others in similar jobs make.

What is Madyson Goodfleisch’s Instagram account?

Madyson Goodfleisch is on Instagram as @madysonjoye. She shares posts about ranch life, family moments, and wedding highlights as the wife of @stenhousejr and the mother of Stetson.

Her followers enjoy her vibe of being a “Lover of Jesus, animals + music” and her updates about Slide Job Ranch (@slidejobranch). She keeps a low profile on other platforms and doesn’t have verified Facebook or Twitter/X accounts, focusing mainly on Instagram for her NASCAR-related content.