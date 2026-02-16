“RIP”: Condolences Pour In as NASCAR Cult Classic Legend Robert Duvall Passes Away at the Age of 95

Robert Duvall’s acting legacy cannot be defined by just a film or two. The mere range he had as an actor, whether it was being a NASCAR crew chief eating ice cream on the pitroad or serving the lawyer of an Italian crime family, Duvall mastered those roles. There seemed to be no character that he could not play. He passed away earlier today at 95, but his legacy continues to live.

Robert Duvall and the NASCAR fandom

While Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman were the stars of the 1990 blockbuster Days of Thunder, it was Robert Duvall’s role as Harry Hogge that snatched the spotlight from the fans. In the film, Hogge is a veteran NASCAR crew chief who is deeply experienced, quietly intense, and obsessed with racing. He understands cars and strategy and implements them in the perfect way.

He is paired with Cole Trickle, played by Tom Cruise. When Trickle arrives with raw talent and an even bigger ego, Hogge is responsible to mentor him and polishing his skills behind the wheel.

Robert Duvall was perfect for this role. An Academy Award winner by that time, he played the role with authority. He felt like an actual crew chief. Everything he said in the film felt authentic, and although the film was earlier criticized, Hogge’s character is still loved by the fans.

The reason why Harry Hogge felt so authentic was that he was inspired by Harry Hyde. He worked with Darrell Waltrip, helping shape him into a champion. He had a no-nonsense attitude and had a complete obsession with race preparation.

As Robert Duvall took his last breath, the fans paid a strong tribute to him on social media.

Fans pay Days of Thunder tribute to Duvall

“Rest in Peace,” wrote a fan as one of the most legendary actors passed away. Duvall cemented himself with the NASCAR fandom, and some of his iconic scenes in the film will never be forgotten.

“Eating ice cream on that pit road in the sky,” wrote a fan, discussing that iconic sequence in the film when Cole Trickle (Tom Cruise) wishes to put racing at Rockingham, but is asked to stay out as the camera cuts to his crew enjoying some ice cream. Many found this hilarious.

But this wasn’t the only sequence in the film that fans found so funny. When Trickle pits under caution, Hogge asks him to hit the pace car. When asked why, he mentions, “You hit every other goddamn thing out there! I want you to be PERFECT!” A fan reminisced about the scene.

“Gonna go out and hit the pace car in his honor tonight.” Wrote another.

Many also felt that NASCAR should pay a tribute to him in the upcoming race at Echopark, owing to the great role he played in the film. “They need to acknowledge this Sunday. Harry Hogge may have been a fictional character but he’s easily one of the Top 50 most famous individuals in the sport’s history.”

Another comment read: “If not one crew is eating ice cream during the race next week, and not one driver nudges the pace car under caution, what are we even doing here.”

While the NASCAR fandom largely remembers Robert Duvall for his legendary role as Harry Hogge, his roles in other films, Bullitt (1968), The Godfather Trilogy (1972, ‘74), and Apocalypse Now (1979) were just as commanding. Hollywood today lost one of the most flexible actors of all time.