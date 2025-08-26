“RIP”: FOX Broadcaster & Fans Unite to Bid Farewell to NASCAR’s Unsung Hero at 35

It’s been a somber year in NASCAR, with grief cutting across the sport’s layers. Back in June, the community mourned Eddi Earnhardt Jr.’s longtime crew chief, Travis Carter, a stalwart who once guided Benny Parsons to Daytona 500 glory and left an indelible mark on the garage before passing away at 75 in North Carolina. More recently, the passing of veteran team owner Larry McClure, celebrated for steering Morgan-McClure Motorsports to three Daytona 500 triumphs, added another blow, prompting heartfelt tributes from drivers like Sterling Marlin. But beyond the veteran luminaries, this season also brought a deeply personal, yet quieter tragedy.

Whether it’s beside the hauler or at breakfast tables, crew chiefs, mechanics, and pit hands share stories of camaraderie, rituals, and shared hopes. When Robbie Brewer, a beloved short-track legend at Bowman Gray Stadium, suffered a medical emergency mid-race and passed away, the community’s Saturday-night norm was torn by grief. And now, yet another name enters that quiet tribute, reminding us that the unseen heroes of NASCAR deserve our calls and our thoughts.

The NASCAR family mourns one of its own

Zachary Yager, a veteran over-the-wall pit crew member in the NASCAR National Series since 2014, has tragically passed away at the age of 35. Known for his versatility and dedication, the Rochester, New York native built a respected career that saw him contribute to some of the sport’s biggest stages, including a victory in the 2023 Daytona 500 with JTG Daugherty Racing. FOX broadcaster, Kaitlyn Vincie, shared a heartfelt note on the news, writing on X, “So deeply saddened for his family & all those who cared for him. Industry lost one of our own. Check on your people tell them you love them.”

Ahead of the 2025 season, Yager joined Elite Race Services, a Mooresville-based company that assembles pit crews for NASCAR teams. This year, he was serving as the jackman for Ryan Sieg’s No. 39 RSS Racing team in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and Matt Crafton’s No. 88 ThorSport Racing team in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. The news of his passing came as a heartbreaking blow to Elite Race Services. “Obviously, nobody saw this coming and we’re in total disbelief,” said Corey DeMarco, owner of Elite Race Services, in a statement. “All of the guys send our thoughts and prayers out to his dad and family, right now.”

Teams that have worked closely with Yager echoed a similar sentiment. ThorSport Racing expressed their grief, saying, “We are deeply saddened by the unexpected passing of our friend and teammate, Zachary Yager. He was an important part of our family, and our hearts are with his loved ones and community as we grieve this loss together.” Yager had become well-regarded in the garage as a “utility knife” on pit road, capable of filling multiple roles, from jackman to tire carrier, and even fueler. His adaptability and reliability made him an invaluable asset wherever he went. Austin Holland, his former JTG Daugherty pit crew companion, also posted a compilation of pictures, captioned, “You left too soon, but you left a mark and that’s all that matters. Rest easy Yager Bomb!!!”

Beyond his latest assignments, Yager’s career spanned stints with Richard Childress Racing, Team Penske, RFK Racing, and GoFas Racing, among others. His crowning moment came in 2023, when he was part of the pit crew that won the Dayton 500 with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Earlier this month, before his hometown race at Watkins Glen, Yager spoke with News 10 NBC in Rochester about his passion for NASCAR and his journey as a jackman. Tragically, just days later, his family reported him missing on August 18. While the details surrounding his passing remain unclear, the NASCAR garage is united in mourning a man whose presence extended far beyond pit road.

Fans unite in grief over sudden loss

One fan expressed sorrow, stating, “This is heartbreaking. He was on our pit crew the first year we sponsored the 32 car . Really good guy . My condolences to all the friends he worked beside and to His sister and parents.” Beyond his technical skills, he inspired trust and camaraderie, no mere wrench-turner, but a cherished companion in high-pressure moments. His wide, effortless smile and warm demeanor left a lasting mark on those around him. “I don’t even know what to say, I’m in such disbelief… his smile and contagious laugh will be so missed,” wrote another.

Fans and colleagues echoed this sentiment: “The Yager Bomb! Definitely gone too soon 😞 RIP,” and “Zach,such a bright light and an amazing beautiful soul. His light still shines within all of us who love him.” These heartfelt tributes speak to his personality. The energy he brought to pit road and off the clock was more than memorable. NASCAR insiders remembered how he’d laugh off tough pit stops and lift moods with improvised guitar jam sessions between races.

One comment captured it simply: “The one of him and little Salem. Such sweet memories to hold on to now. Rest easy Zach,” while another added, “I don’t even know what to say, I’m in such disbelief… his smile and contagious laugh will be so missed.” These personal snapshots give a glimpse beyond the racetrack, Yager’s life, his family, and the quiet moments that define a person. Just weeks ago, he was a familiar face in his hometown, talking about packing up his two-door Civic and heading to Charlotte to chase his NASCAR dream. His commitment and warmth shine through in every frame and every mind.