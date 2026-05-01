‘RIP’: Motorsport World Rallies Around American Legend After Daughter’s Tragic Passing

Adria (Force) Hight — June 4, 1969 – April 28, 2026

Watch What’s Trending Now!

From collecting Matchbox cars in childhood along the California coast to working with her father as one of the first employees of John Force Racing, Adria Force Hight was the foundational pillar in one of the best teams in NHRA history.

ADVERTISEMENT

Born on June 4, 1969, in Huntington Park, California, the only child from John Force’s first marriage, Adria grew up in Huntington Beach, where the chaos of drag racing was always somewhere in the background.

When the team was still in a budding stage, she did it all — from answering phones to selling T-shirts out of the race trailer. That tireless dedication eventually led to her becoming the CFO of the team, as she helped transform a family operation into one of the most successful teams in motorsports history.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Hight was more than a brilliant businesswoman and team member. At home, she was the fun big sister to Ashley, Brittany, and Courtney. Slumber parties at her condo with her puppy JoJo, trips to the roller rink, concerts, and hours spent hanging around recording studios were their kind of weekend.

Music ran through everything Adria did. She sang and played tambourine in a band called Mad Man Billy, and they weren’t just fooling around either; they recorded CDs, played car shows and local restaurants, and even got out on the sand at Pismo Beach. Beyond performing, Adria had a real ear for talent, so she channeled that same passion into Civil Defense Music, her own company dedicated to giving rising artists a platform.

ADVERTISEMENT

While she was not a driver, she was the one who made it possible for the operation to function – the eldest sister who stayed behind the administrative curtain while her younger siblings took center stage at the track.

Ashley Force Hood became an NHRA Funny Car driver, the first daughter to drive professionally for the team. Brittany Force became one of the most successful Top Fuel drivers in the sport, winning multiple championships. Courtney Force drove Funny Car professionally before retiring to raise a family with IndyCar driver Graham Rahal.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Adria’s responsibilities extended far beyond. John Force once candidly spoke about how the sport brought his family back together: “I failed as a father, miserably. But drag racing, NHRA, brought them all home to me.” And Adria was the one who, quietly and without fanfare, helped build the home they all came back to.

Her passion for racing was passed on to her daughter, Autumn, whom she shared with her former husband, Robert Hight, one of the most accomplished Funny Car drivers in NHRA history.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hight and her daughter would travel to race weekends to watch and cheer for their teams in the NHRA series. But their time together wasn’t only about racing. The two of them, often with Grandma Lana in town, traveled to places like Memphis, Vegas, Hawaii, and Puerto Vallarta.

There were also moments closer to home, like wandering the LA farmers market together, dressing up for the Country Music Awards, and watching American Idol. Wherever the three of them landed, they never stayed strangers for long – because of Adria, who had that effect on people. She walked into a room and left with friends she’d known forever, even if she’d just met them five minutes ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even after she moved to Indiana with her fiancé, Jimmy, a move made in part to be closer to Autumn, Adria bought a motor home so that she could travel with her daughter to her Super Comp races. She loved spending time with her daughter at the Norwalk, Bowling Green, and St. Louis racetracks.

Autumn is engaged to Nathan Prose, with plans to marry later in 2026, and Adria, by all accounts, would be smiling at her from above, passing down all the lessons that Autumn will always remember.

Adria passed away peacefully on April 28, 2026, in Indianapolis, Indiana, surrounded by her family. She was 56, and private services will be held in accordance with her wishes, with burial at Roselawn Memorial Park in Terre Haute, Indiana, and a celebration of her life is planned for later in the year in California.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an official statement, John Force Racing announced the news of her death via their social media:

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Adria (Force) Hight, the oldest daughter of John Force. After graduating from Huntington Beach High School, Adria joined the family drag racing business, becoming one of the first employees of John Force Racing.”

Motorsports journalist Aaron England, who first shared the news publicly on X, captured her impact simply: “While much of her work happened behind the scenes, she was there from the very beginning of JFR, helping build it from the ground up.”

ADVERTISEMENT

When John Force Racing broke the news of her passing on social media, the entire motorsports community came together in tribute. Fans couldn’t stop themselves from celebrating the life of a great motorsports persona and a pioneering woman in the sport.

As one fan recalled, “Sorry for your loss; she was very nice to me when I met her in Yorba Linda in 1992 at the shop. I will always have a great story and memory of her and John that day.”

Another recognized her irreplaceable contribution to the family team: “My heart, thoughts, and condolences go out to John, the family, and all at JFR over the loss of Adria. Never one to be out front, but one of the most integral parts of JFR that built JFR. RIP Adria, you did it right, and your legacy will never be forgotten.”

And if a person wanted to know all about her in a short introduction, then, as her obituary mentions:

“Adria was loyal, charismatic, spunky, wild, and cool, a best friend to everyone. She was always there when you needed her and never too busy for anyone. Known for her epic storybook-long text messages, she was always checking in, keeping in touch and sharing great stories with her loved ones. She had the sweetest heart, always wanting to help others, and saw the world through rose-colored glasses, reminding us to let the little things go and smile. She loved her friends, family, pets, and a good apple martini.”

The nieces and nephews, as it was noted, “adored their silly aunt,” and that has to be the truest summary of how Adria moved through the world: with warmth, with laughter, and with a door always open.

Hight is survived by her daughter Autumn Hight (Nathan Prose), mother Lana Starks, father John (Laurie Force), fiancé Jimmy Collins, siblings Ashley (Daniel Hood), Brittany (Bobby Lyons), and Courtney (Graham Rahal), and nephews and nieces Jacob, Noah, Brody, Harlan, Tinley, and Fallon.