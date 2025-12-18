RIP”- NASCAR Community Unites in Grief Amidst Tragic Loss of Greg Biffle and Family

Complete shock hit the NASCAR world as they woke up to the news that Greg Biffle and his entire family were on a plane that ended up crashing in North Carolina.

Biffle, who was 55, was traveling with his wife, Christina, and their two children, Emma and Ryder, when the private aircraft went down. This happened whilst they were attempting to land at Statesville Regional Airport.

Now, even the authorities have confirmed that the plane, which is owned by Biffle through GB Aviation Leasing, crashed around 10:20 am on December 18. There are apparently witnesses near the Lakewood Golf Club who mentioned that the plane appeared to be flying too low before the crash.

The news was also confirmed by Biffle’s fellow driver and longtime friend Garrett Mitchell, aka Cleetus McFarland. He confirmed the news on Facebook: “Unfortunately, I can confirm Greg Biffle, his wife Christina, daughter Emma, and son Ryder were on that plane…because they were on their way to spend the afternoon with us. We are devastated. I’m so sorry to share this.”

The NASCAR community, from the fans to the drivers, is in mourning for the driver. Tributes and memories are pouring in on socials to honor Biffle and his family.

NASCAR honors Greg Biffle’s legacy

Noah Gragson posted on X his sentiment with a plain sad face emoji. And honestly, it’s a huge loss for the entire community. Biffle’s legacy in NASCAR is remarkable—he began his journey in 1995 and became only one of three drivers to win championships in both the Busch Series and Craftsman Truck Series. He was the 2001 Rookie of the Year in the Busch Series and won the 2002 championship, and he also got 19 victories from 2003 to 2016.

Jeb Burton, with praying hands, bid goodbye to the NASCAR driver. And Biffle was not just a driver; he was a man admired for what he did off the racetrack. He was the one organizing the Western NC Helene relief effort. This was not just a small act of charity—it was one of the most notable humanitarian acts ever. Biffle used his time, energy, and resources to help people he didn’t even know.

“Awful to hear about the plane crash in Statesville. I don’t know much and don’t want to speculate, but just praying,” Matt DiBenedetto posted on X. And well, NASCAR as a community has had a lot on their plates emotionally. From Michael Annett passing at the age of 39 shortly after retiring due to injury to Rick Hodges, a loved driver for teams like Jimmie Johnson’s Legacy Motor Club, who passed away just a few weeks back too. This plane crash comes on the heels of an already sensitive time.

“We will love and miss you, Biff. May you and your family RIP.” Well, it is a heartbreaking loss. What’s even more sad is the fact that just 15 minutes before the plane crashed, Grossu had posted a story about Marta Stewart and her success late in life. The caption read, “These stories are your reminder that you’re not behind…you’re right on time.”

Daniel Hemric also commented on praying hands. And like him, the community will do the same. Biffle’s impact, after all, went far beyond the track. In November 2024, he was awarded the Myers Brothers Award by the National Motorsports Press Association for his efforts in helping the mountain communities in Western North Carolina. While receiving the award, he said, “What turned out to be 4,000 messages after that just turned into 12 days of flying, sun up to sun down. We feel good about what we did. And then over 100 helicopters joined the effort, a lot of guys from this room. So, it was a great effort, and I’m glad that I was part of it.”