“RIP”: NASCAR Legend Tom Pistone’s Grandson Passes Away as Grieving Brothers Ink Emotional Tribute

From dominating Legends cars since a young age to eventually racing NASCAR, Legend Car racing superstar and highly successful team owner Chase Pistone was a true racer at heart.

Pistone was a fixture in motorsports owing to his stature in Legends and Late Models racing. He was a wheelman in the series and operated his own team, Chase Pistone Inc., in Legends. As a team owner, Pistone and his group were incredibly successful. But now, all of that comes to a halt.

Chase’s brothers, Nick and Tom, have announced that he lost his life today. As of now, the cause of death is unknown. But his brothers wanted to convey their words to the public. According to Legends Nation, his brothers have a rather emotional but important message for all.

His team usually walked with the winners’ trophy in almost every race they participated in. His brother, Nick Pistone, was heartbroken as he shared the news online, posting:

“I’m broken hearted and don’t know if I’ll ever get over this. I miss you, Chase, already, and I hope you are in a better place.”

Chase Pistone was more active in the Legends series. Although he did compete in a few races in NASCAR. Pistone made some appearances in the Truck Series and O’Reilly Series in NASCAR in 2014. He is the grandson of two-time NASCAR Cup Series race winner, “Tiger” Tom Pistone.

His grandfather is notably remembered for his entry in the 1960 Daytona 500 race. Pistone would wear a life preserver and oxygen tube while racing. This is because he saw Tommy Irwin run into the lake during the first qualifying race of the event.

Pistone was scared of drowning in the lake, even though Irwin did not face any such difficulty.

In 2010, he was inducted into the Racers’ Reunion Hall of Fame in North Carolina. Pistone also made an appearance on the show American Pickers, selling items to be placed in the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

A splendid journey from racing to building

As a racer, Chase Pistone started his journey at the age of six. While competing in the Summer Shootout Championship Legends championship, Pistone won the series four times (two times in semi-pro and twice in pro).

Pistone racked up over 80 wins in multiple feature events in Legends, Late Model, and USAR competition. In 2005, he made his Truck Series debut at Martinsville Speedway for Green Light Racing. After making another start in 2006 at Martinsville for Braun Racing, Pistone did not return to NASCAR until 2014.

He made a lone start at the Iowa Speedway in the ARCA series, claiming his first and only top-10 finish at the 2007 season opener at Daytona.

Pistone returned for some action in 2014, racing for NTS Racing in the Truck Series and for Turner Scott Motorsports in the O’Reilly Series. However, he would not return to racing in NASCAR ever again.

Chase Pistone was more interested in the Legends and Late Models. As an owner/builder, his team earned numerous championship titles. His most famous championship victory came with NTS Motorsports’ Gray Gaulding.

He died at the age of 42 years, having been born on 20th August 1983. EssentiallySports offers its sincere condolences to Chase Pistone and his family. May his soul rest in peace.