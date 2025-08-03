“RIP”: NASCAR World in Mourning as Team Owner & Legendary Driver Passes Away Aged 86

For Walker Evans, the road never ended when the asphalt did. A true pioneer of off-road racing, he was often spotted airborne in a cloud of dust long before those scenes were televised. His battles with Parnelli Jones at Riverside International Raceway were the stuff of motorsport folklore. Two legends pushing machines and each other to their limits. Once, while tuning a stock car on a short track, Evans quipped, “If they’d just put a jump on the backstretch, I believe I’d be fine.” That line was pure Walker Evans — equal parts grit, humor, and wild-hearted racer.

While many know him as an off-road icon, few recall that Evans was instrumental in NASCAR’s early Truck Series. Through Walker Evans Racing, he nurtured talents like Brendan Gaughan, Joe Ruttman, Dennis Setzer, and Butch Miller. His Dodge trucks, often bearing the #20 or #8, were Riverside-built machines. These cars gave factory teams a scare in the series’ early years.

On August 2, 2025, the racing world bid farewell to one of its most revered figures, as Walker Evans passed away peacefully at the age of 86. The cause of death has not been publicly disclosed at this time, but the outpouring of tributes from across the motorsport world speaks volumes. “Lost another legend,” read a post from @131offroad. “The Walker Evans-Parnelli Jones battles were epic,” said another user. PJ Jones, son of Parnelli, shared a poignant tribute: “He was a big influence in my racing and business. I will miss you @walkerevans20.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Veteran motorsports announcer for FOX Sports also tweeted on the legend’s passing. “Sad news. Reading Walker Evans has passed… one of the greatest off-road racers, and a founder of Nascar’s Truck Series. One day he was sorting out handling at a short track and I asked about it: “If they’d just put a jump in the backstretch, I believe I’d be fine.” RIP, racer.”

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Evans’ contributions go far beyond NASCAR. He was a five-time Baja 1000 winner and multiple-time champion at the Baja 500 and Mint 400. Known simply as “The Legend,” his legacy was cemented with inductions into the Off-Road Motorsports Hall of Fame and the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America. His NASCAR chapter spanned from 1995 to the early 2000s, with Walker Evans Racing based in Riverside, California. Though the team ultimately faded as manufacturer-backed operations took over, it remained a vital stepping stone for young talent. Brendan Gaughan, in particular, would go on to become a fan favorite in the Truck Series.

As news of his passing spreads, fans and fellow racers alike are reflecting not just on Evans’ results, but on the way he lived. With purpose, adventure, and a little dirt always under the tires.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Walker Evans’ final years and a lasting legacy

Many still remember Walker Evans for conquering the Baja 1000 or fielding Dodge trucks in NASCAR’s early Truck Series days. But behind the scenes, his legacy extended well past the finish line. In his later years, Evans was no longer racing. But he was still deeply embedded in the world he helped shape.

Even after hanging up his helmet in 2000, Walker Evans never stopped steering the off-road world. He poured his energy into Walker Evans Racing, building it into a leading manufacturer of high-performance shocks and wheels for UTVs, ATVs, and trucks. His components were used by top brands like Polaris, Can-Am, and Toyota.

Though age caught up with his body, it never slowed his vision. Even into his 80s, Evans was closely involved with product design and development. He became less of a public figure and more of an industry elder, mentoring engineers and racers from the sidelines. In 2023, Evans made one of the most significant decisions of his post-racing life: He sold Walker Evans Enterprises to Polaris Inc. While it marked the end of an era, it also secured the company’s future under a trusted off-road titan. As General Manager Randy Anderson stated at the time, “This partnership preserves what Walker started. His fingerprints will remain on every shock we produce.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Evans did not fade away. He handed over the keys to a legacy that continues to ride across dunes, deserts, and dirt tracks. He left a trail of racers who followed in his path. NASCAR names like Brendan Gaughan and Joe Ruttman often credited Evans for giving them their early shot. Even without a helmet or headset, he remained a vital presence. That is proof that a true racer never stops driving progress.