“RIP Ozzy”: NASCAR World Bids Farewell to Motorsport Fan & Legend Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne’s connection to motorsports created unique and memorable intersections between the roar of engines and the roar of crowds singing along to his songs, right from Birmingham’s Villa Park to race weekends across the U.S. Remember back in 2017 when he and the nationally acclaimed sports talk radio and TV personality Jim Rome held the honorary positions for Sunday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway?

Ozzy, along with his son Jack, gave the command, “Drivers To Your Cars,” and rode in one of the official Chevy SS pace cars that led the field to the green flag for the start of the race. Not only that, he was a frequent visitor to the NASCAR races. Fans hearing his iconic songs as drivers took to the track or racers speaking of the energy Ozzy brought to events capture a side of the legend that was as vibrant as his stage presence. And now, as ‘The Prince of Darkness’ transcends from among us, grief looms heavy among his family and friends.

On July 22, 2025, an era ended. He passed away at the age of 76 just weeks after his farewell show. Back in 2020, the gloomy lead singer of the pioneering band Black Sabbath, often clad in black, revealed that he was suffering from Parkinson’s disease. The diagnosis of this nervous system disorder that affects movement came after a fall in 2019. Owing to this, he had to cancel tour dates, but that didn’t stop him from acknowledging the fact that he missed his fans and wanted to get back to performing.

Fast forward to 2025, and he performed his last-ever live performance in front of some 40,000 fans at Villa Park soccer stadium in their home city of Birmingham, central England. His farewell, marked by emotional ballads like ‘Mama, I’m Coming Home,’ served as a powerful reminder of the man behind the myth. And for the fans who witnessed this spectacle of him singing from a black throne that rose up from under the stage, described it as “nothing short of a blessing.” But now they are in mourning, remembering the hard-rock royalty.

“It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time,” a family statement from Birmingham, England, said.

Known as the godfather of heavy metal, Ozzy’s energy and raw power of heavy metal music paralleled the thrill of motorsport. His song ‘Crazy Train’ became a staple walk-up song for many athletes, like Atlanta Braves legend Chipper Jones, who famously recounted the playful tension the song caused with opposing players during games.

Even figures like Kenny Wallace highlighted Ozzy’s presence and enthusiasm for the sport, with stories from media days and race weekends underscoring his genuine passion. The fusion of Ozzy’s heavy metal legacy and motorsports was symbolically celebrated in special moments, such as the tribute livery for Felix Rosenqvist’s #60 Honda in the IndyCar race at Mid-Ohio, which paid homage to Osbourne’s influence on and off the track.

“I can’t wait to represent Ozzy and Ozzy’s Boneyard at Mid-Ohio. The livery is totally different than anything we have ever done before, and having Ozzy on the car literally, his face is on the car, will be pretty epic.” Rosenqvist said, highlighting the significance of representing Ozzy in the racing community.

Now, as the saddening news hit, condolences poured in for him and his family.

Fan and community reaction

The reaction from the NASCAR and motor racing fanbase was immediate and heartfelt, demonstrating the breadth of Osbourne’s reach beyond music. From social media forums to live discussions at race venues, fans shared stories of their encounters or moments inspired by Ozzy’s music and presence in the racing scene.

One fan recounting a shared moment at the track said, “Was there that day doing media work. Told my mom Ozzy would be there, and she told me to tell him she was one of his biggest groupies. Sadly didn’t get a chance to. Heads down, horns up, h— just got louder. Ozzy went home,” capturing both the excitement and the sorrow felt across the motorsport community. Another fan’s emotional tribute simply echoed the phrase that encapsulated Osbourne’s rock royalty status: “ALL HAIL THE BLIZZARD OF OZZ. Nobody like Ozzy man, rest in heavy metal prince of darkness.”

The English singer-songwriter rose to prominence during the 1970s as the lead vocalist of the heavy metal band Black Sabbath. The band was highly influential in the development of heavy metal music, and some of their popular releases were ‘Paranoid,’ ‘Master of Reality,’ and Sabbath Bloody Sabbath.’ Further, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Black Sabbath in 2006 and as a solo artist in 2024.

And of the several masterpieces his career saw, one particularly stood out, which was the Blizzard of Ozz Tour. This was the debut concert tour as a solo artist for Osbourne, who had been fired from the band just a year prior in 1979. The tour started on September 12, 1980, and concluded on September 13, 1981. Given the popularity that he was riding on at the time, it is no surprise that the fan held the memories he did.

Further, fans shared personal connections, such as musical memories tied to family history, alongside their racing passion. One wrote, “First song my Dad learned on guitar in 1978 was Paranoid,” linking the cultural significance of Osbourne’s music to personal roots. Another Redditor wrote, “Man, this takes me back to tuning engines while blasting ‘Paranoid’ on my garage stereo in ‘83. Nothing like the sound of a V8 mixed with some Sabbath to get the RPMs flowing.”

‘Paranoid’ was released in 1970 as part of the band’s second studio album. It is the first single from the album, while the B-side is the song ‘The Wizard.’ The song is widely regarded as one of the greatest heavy metal songs of all time. It reached number 4 on the UK singles chart and number 61 on the US Billboard Hot 100, becoming Black Sabbath’s first song to place on the latter chart.

Others expressed sadness recalling live performances, with one fan remembering seeing Osbourne live in 2013 and 2017, and reflecting on his final show: “What a powerhouse. And his show at Villa Park only a few weeks ago… went out in a blaze of glory. RIP Ozzy.”

Ozzy Osbourne’s passing was mourned as a loss not only to music but to motorsport culture, both communities sharing in the grief and celebration of a life that bridged worlds with incendiary passion and an unmistakable voice.