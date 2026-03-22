“RIP”: Roger Penske & Co. Join Racing World’s Grief as Long Beach Architect Jim Michaelian Passes Away at 83

During his time, Jim Michaelian was one of the pioneers of the American racing industry. Having been the man who looked after the Grand Prix of Long Beach, Michaelian introduced racing at this place, and it has remained the same ever since. Racing is there, but not Michaelian, as the veteran racing figure recently passed away, following which Roger Penske and his team shared their grief.

Roger Penske’s condolences for Jim Michaelian and his family

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Sharing an official statement, Penske shared his thoughts on Michaelian’s death, his former partner after acquiring the Grand Prix Association of Long Beach in late 2024 through Penske Entertainment. Michaelian has served as president and CEO since 2001 and has been involved with the track since 1975.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Everyone at Penske Entertainment and within the INDYCAR community is deeply saddened by the passing of Jim Michaelian,” Penske said. “Jim was a leader of a small, passionate group who believed in the concept of bringing elite open-wheel competition to Long Beach in the 1970s, worked tirelessly to make it happen despite steep odds, and then helped nurture the Grand Prix of Long Beach into becoming America’s premier street race.”

Following this, Penske added how Michaelian envisioned racing in the United States and brought open-wheel racing to this track in 1970, and it remained the same. Here’s what Penske further added:

ADVERTISEMENT

“His vision and energy surrounding this great event remained boundless for 50 years, as no task was too small for Jim, even while he served in numerous leadership roles. Penske Entertainment is committed to honoring Jim’s legacy of putting fans and competitors first as we continue to build on the strong foundation he and his staff created for a half-century in Long Beach. Our deepest sympathies are with his wife, Mary, and their sons, Bob and Mike.”

ADVERTISEMENT

After the acquisition, Michaelian was expected to step down from his CEO role in June this year to move into a new advisory role within Penske Entertainment. He was also mentoring Jim Liaw, who was supposed to be his successor, and was ensuring a smooth transition.

However, a sudden death caught Roger Penske, IndyCar, and Penske Entertainment off guard. At the time of his passing, Jim Michaelian was 83 years old. A University of California graduate, Michaelian also had a B.S. in physics and an MBA.

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides this, Michaelian was also a racer who competed in endurance racing for 25 years, and raced at tracks such as Le Mans, Daytona, and Nurburgring. Watkins Glen, Spa, Sebring, and Dubai. As a result, a final note from IMSA was expected, to say the least.

IMSA President shares heartfelt condolences after Jim Michaelian’s death

ADVERTISEMENT

Endurance Racing body IMSA’s President John Doonan shared his statement, as Jim Michaelian passed away on Saturday. Having been an integral part of Endurance Racing and IndyCar, here is how the late Michaelian received the message of grief:

“All of us here at IMSA are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of longtime Grand Prix Association of Long Beach President and CEO Jim Michaelian. Jim was a racer’s racer and a dear friend to IMSA and the motorsports community at large. In addition to his stewardship of the Long Beach event, Jim was a frequent competitor in IMSA races over the years. We will sorely miss his presence at Long Beach and racetracks everywhere. Our thoughts and prayers are with Jim’s family, friends, and colleagues. This is a devastating loss for our motorsports family.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Not just in the Grand Prix Foundation of Long Beach, Jim Michaelian has also served as a board member in the Visit Long Beach and the Los Angeles Sports Council. Thanks to his contribution to the Long Beach track, the sporting scene in the Los Angeles area received a major boost over the years.