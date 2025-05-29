“RIP”- Sudden Demise of ASA Champ Who Rejected NASCAR Leaves Mark Martin Devastated

Mike Eddy was a man of few words but deep conviction; his quiet confidence and on-track brilliance built his legend. Known for his fierce competitiveness and smooth driving style, Eddy claimed seven ASA National Tour championships, making him a standout figure in the short-track racing scene of the 1970s, 80s, and 90s. Unfortunately, the most accomplished driver in American Speed Association (ASA) history has sadly passed away, as confirmed by his son.

While the cause of death has not yet been publicly disclosed, tributes from the motorsports world have already begun pouring in, highlighting his influence and the legacy he leaves behind.“This morning my dad took his final checkered flag,” shared Mike’s son, Travis, on Facebook. “You’ll always be my best friend, thank you for teaching me everything I know about life. You’re no longer suffering, and I promise I’ll see you again, dad.”

Eddy was known for remaining loyal to ASA even as NASCAR’s popularity surged, famously choosing to continue racing in the series where he felt the most at home rather than making a full-time leap to NASCAR. The NASCAR Hall of Famer and fellow ASA alumnus, Mark Martin, expressed heartbreak upon learning about the news.

Mark Martin was informed by Jay Hardin on X, who wrote, “@markmartin heard moments ago Mike Eddy passed away. RIP. The ASA produced some incredible talent during the 70’s and 80’s and I bet you have some great stories of being on the road with guys like Trickle, Eddy Senneker and the like,” to which he replied, “This is painful to hear. My thoughts are with his family right now. Mike Eddy RIP. The Polar Bear.”

As we send our heartfelt condolences to Mike Eddy’s family, let’s look back on a legendary career that made him a short-track icon to be remembered forever.

Mike Eddy: The man who ruled short track racing

Eddy began racing in the 1970s when his father ran the local Eddy Bros. salvage yard, and this yard contained race cars driven by others. Eddy worked on them and eventually built his own race car with scrap parts from other leftover cars in the yard. His family’s primary car was driven by Jim Roberts, the No. 98, so Eddy numbered his car as 88, and from there on, the rest is history.

Eddy’s mindset while racing was clear; it didn’t matter who was driving beside him or where they were racing. In a 2011 piece by Michigan Live, Eddy is quoted as saying his greatest competition was “whoever was trying to beat me.” Well, few drivers ever beat Eddy, as he built one of the most successful ASA careers in the history of short track racing.

In the ASA, Eddy ranked second in all-time victories, with 58, with multiple crown-jewel victories to his name. Leading 1,859 laps in his career, Eddy notched up victories at the Winchester 400 in 1981 and 1983, the 1981 Florida Governor’s Cup, the 1985 World Crown 300, and the 1992 Redbud 400 among other historic triumphs. One must wonder, with such a prolific grassroots career, didn’t Eddy ever get the call-up to NASCAR? Well, he did, and he always stayed loyal to short-track racing.

Eddy had an offer to drive the #75 for RahMoc in the early 90’s, but turned it down because he had just been sponsored by GM Goodwrench in the ASA Nationals. He was also offered the #43 Dodge truck series ride in 1996, but turned it down for the same reason, but also noted that he just felt comfortable at the ASA Nationals. “I like to travel and race, but Winston Cup was too much, you have to deal with the public and other things… ASA was second to the Cup at the time. It outranked Busch [Xfinity] and Trucks, and there was no real reason to (move up). I didn’t want to do it,” said Eddy in 2011, honest about his attitude toward racing, while acknowledging the commitment NASCAR racing would take. However, this doesn’t mean Eddy never beat NASCAR’s best.

Kenny Wallace, Mark Martin, Kyle Busch, and many others started their careers at the ASA Nationals, and most of the time, they had to watch the #88 take the checkered flag. He was also famously nicknamed the “Polar Bear” by his fellow ASA circuit drivers. To the nickname, Eddy had said, “I guess it was because I was from up north, and I had long blondish hair and was kind of heavy. That’s where the nickname came from.” Well, the nickname stuck, and so did his friendships. When Kenny Wallace heard of the tragic news, he couldn’t help but pour in with a tribute of his own.

Kenny Wallace posted a picture on X with the caption, “The great, Mike Eddy has passed away. I am shocked the Polar Bear is gone. My prayers to the family.” Kenny often credited Mike Eddy as a significant influence during his early racing career. Reflecting on his rookie season, Wallace acknowledged the impact of competing against seasoned drivers like Eddy. “Learning to race with the great race car drivers like Mike Eddy in the 88 and Gary St. Amant really did define who I am today. That was the best times of ASA,” said Kenny.

Eddy approached every race with intense focus and mechanical prowess, extracting maximum performance from his car. Detailing his approach, he once said, “You always worked on your car to make it go as fast as it could.” When it was time to race, he didn’t hold back. “I got all I could out of the car. That’s the way I drove it.”

Eddy’s dedication to the sport was evident in his hands-on involvement with his vehicles and his relentless pursuit of victory. His wife, Patsy, emphasized his unwavering determination, noting that he would continuously adjust his driving style and make necessary changes during pit stops to ensure optimal performance. His legacy is further cemented by his induction into the Michigan Motor Sports Hall of Fame in 1995.