Rising Female Star Rejects “Trailblazer” Label Despite Making History Against NASCAR Heavyweights

The likes of Jade Avedisian are focused only on winning. She recently proved herself in the Super Late Model World Series Asphalt Race, setting history by becoming the first woman to win a race in the series. But she couldn’t care less about becoming an example, as she is more focused on snatching race wins away from more experienced NASCAR heavyweights.

Jade Avedisian just cares about winning

Dawson Sutton, a full-time Truck Series driver for Rackley W.A.R, was running the Super Late Model Series in second place, while it was Jade Avedisian who was making headlines. The 19-year-old won the race remarkably and made a strong impression on the spectators.

“I woke up this morning with a fresh mind, and I’m only worried about winning today, and that was the only thing on my mind,” she boldly told the media after winning.

As mentioned, she is the first woman to win a race in the series; however, this doesn’t bother her much. Avedisian is more focused on her career and winning more races than she is on becoming a trailblazer.

“I don’t know, I don’t put too much thought into it,” she said when asked about her win’s impact on other women hoping to race in the future. “I just wake up and strive to be the best that I can. I just care about winning, that’s basically it, and setting a good precedence of myself off the racetrack.”

Imago Jade Avedisian (via @racewithnitro)

This race win becomes more iconic considering that she only moved to the asphalt recently. Prior to this, she was more focused on dirt racing with impressive results in the Micro Sprints and Chili Bowl Midget National A-Mains. Being competitive in those series and then moving to asphalt and making history is rather impressive.

Even veteran NASCAR driver Mark Martin appreciated her on social media, writing, “This girl @jadeavedisian can drive a race car. It’s going to be fun to watch her continuing progress.”

She is also running a part-time season with Nitro Motorsports in the ARCA Series. The sport is changing. In the early years, it was rather difficult for young drivers to achieve such impressive results. However, that has changed with the advent of technology. The younger drivers have more opportunities to hone their skills.

How is NASCAR changing for the upcoming generation of drivers?

It is not uncommon to see young adults racing in one of the three premier series in NASCAR. The Truck Series, for example, has quite a few teens battling for the championship. The sport’s long-term evolution is reshaping the pathway for its future drivers.

The Next-Gen car has also accelerated the process of drivers adapting to excel across a plethora of different tracks. The car demands a higher level of technical understanding, data interpretation, and racecraft.

Thanks to the modern facilities, drivers can also develop off the track just as well. Sim racing, data analysis, and manufacturer-based development programs have produced several impressive talents.

Hence, it is no surprise that Jade Avedisian, despite being a teenager, manages to beat some of the more seasoned drivers.