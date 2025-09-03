Rising NASCAR Driver Admits Side Job Exists Just to Fund ‘Expensive’ Racing Dream

Chasing a career in NASCAR isn’t just about speed — it’s about survival off the track, too. As a rising talent in the Truck series, Toni Breidinger pulls double shifts, teaming fierce on-track ambitions with off-track hustle. For her, the dream of racing comes with a heavy financial burden that few outsiders truly grasp. And while her life in front of the cameras might look glamorous, the real reason behind it is far less than shiny.

At just 26, Toni Breidinger pilots the No. 5 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro for Tricon Garage in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, but the reach goes far beyond the track. She is also a model for Victoria’s Secret and Sports Illustrated swimsuit, and her Instagram audience of over 2.5 million follows her mix of racing content, personal moments, and style. Her brand partnerships span both motorsports and lifestyle, including names like Toyota Racing Development, Raising Cane’s, Coach, and Free People. But for Briedinger, these side gigs aren’t a luxury; they are the essential fuel that feeds her expensive racing dream.

Speaking on the Spake Up podcast, with host Shannon Spake, Breidinger made her stance on her main job very clear. She said, ” Yeah, I always lead with race car driver because that’s always my priority. And I feel like, yeah, it’s like really who I am, I think. You know the modeling and the appearances and all events are going to are a bonus of the job that I have, and I gotta pursue other hobbies and passions, which is great. But yeah, race car drivers always priority. I always say I never, I’m never gonna miss a race for photo shoot. So I always just say race car driver.”

Breidinger’s brand game is in a league of its own. In the span of months, she made her Sports Illustrated swimsuit debut in the 2025 issue, struck dancing poses for Victoria’s Secret, and took center stage as the face of Coach’s Soho Sneaker campaign. With powerhouse sponsors like Celsius and Sunoco in her corner, she is pulling off a rare crossover. She is bringing the speed and grit of NASCAR into the heart of mainstream media. And she is not just on billboards for brands; her partnerships span industries, and her candid, no-filter presence online makes her feel as real as she is glamorous. But all the media activities of her are just to fund one thing that is very dear to her: racing.

She added, “ Yeah, it’s definitely a tricky thing to balance, and it’s funny ’cause they are two very different worlds. But 100%, I mean, there’s been many times where I wouldn’t race if I didn’t have this modeling job. So yeah, definitely everything goes back into the sport—as you know, it’s very expensive. So any job that I have, even if it’s not racing-related, even if they aren’t involved with being on the race car, all that goes back into the racing career. And I really would not be here without it, yeah.”

So far, Toni Breidinger has competed in 19 NASCAR Truck series races this year, all behind the wheel of her No. 5 Tundra Truck. Through those starts, she has recorded no wins, zero top fives, and top 10 finishes, and hasn’t led a single lap. Her average starting position stands at around 26.4, while her average finish is about 24.7. However, she has achieved two top 20s as a rookie, and these milestones are meaningful after two challenging years spent fighting for recognition on part-time schedules. And now with a major sponsor shift, Toni Breidinger can breathe a sigh of relief. But she recently opened up about how she views social media in her work.

Toni Breidinger opens up about her social media gig

Toni Breidinger is rewriting the playbook for influence in motorsports, blending her career as a professional driver with a thriving presence in fashion and social media. As one of NASCAR’s most authentic and engaging personalities, she has built a loyal following by letting fans know more than just her lap times, offering an inside look at the person behind the helmet.

Speaking with NASCAR on TNT reporter Shannon Spake, Breidinger explained her content philosophy. She said, “For me, I always just shared what felt authentic to me and I always say like to share little bits of my life and people want to get to know me. Because I feel like they can turn on a race. They can watch a race. They don’t need to see like a bunch of like results posted. It’s really just about being personable, authentic. I think when people can actually kind of like bond with you and feel like they can relate to something then they’re gonna go ahead and follow you and keep up with you… I think it sounds like very cliche but really just sticking to true self and being authentic because people know when it’s fake.”

Breidinger here highlights how she views social media more than just the basic updates. Instead of giving that to her followers, she focuses on giving a genuine glimpse of her life to her fans, and ultimately, it’s the human element to which people connect.

By balancing a demanding race schedule with high-profile modeling gigs and a powerful online presence, Breidinger is broadening the conversation about what a NASCAR career can look like. Her journey offers a fresh blueprint for young women and aspiring drivers, proving that talent and authenticity can open doors, even in a field still working to break down barriers.